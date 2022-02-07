R&M's Sergeant: 'There are a huge number of anomalies for value managers to exploit this year'

Value at ‘multi-generational low’

Value stocks are at a “multi-generational low” and 2022 presents a “huge number of anomalies for value managers to exploit”, according to head of value and recovery at River and Mercantile, Hugh Sergeant.

Despite 2021 being "another frustrating year for value managers", Sergeant believes it also set up "one of the greatest relative investment opportunities" of his almost three-decade career.

'Too much debt in system' is likely to make recent value/growth rotation transitory

"2021 should have been a value and recovery year," he said. "But the market still had many things to worry about (such as the spread of new Covid variants) and bond markets decided that real yields should be as negative as possible, despite strong economic growth and reflation.

"Last year therefore became another year when capital flowed into large cap companies, which have generated consistent growth in recent years."

Sergeant explained that the key investment factors he exploits are at relative lows, with many of the "anomalies" trading on "big valuation discounts" at a time when fundamentals are improving.

These factors include value at a multi-generational low; recovery stocks yet to see share price recovery; small caps lagging "badly"; re-opening plays at relative lows; banks trading on discounts to book value; depressed consumer cyclicals; China internet stocks trading on single digit earnings multiples; and non-US stocks trading at record discounts to US peers.

"If the very recent swing in big picture dynamics continue, we are well-placed to be in a good position in 2022," he added.

