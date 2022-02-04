US jobs market beats expectations in January

Wages in the US job market also increased more than expected

Wages in the US job market also increased more than expected, but as the participation rate rose, unemployment also creeped up from 3.9% to 4%.

Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, said: "If there was any nervousness within the Fed about their hawkish pivot, today's jobs number will have disintegrated it. In recent days, fears around the Omicron impact had prompted several analysts to call for a negative payroll number - imagine what it would have been without Omicron!"

She noted the rise in participation would be welcomed by Fed members, "particularly Lael Brainard who has been emphasizing the importance of a broad labour market recovery.

"However, one dark cloud for the Fed is the average earnings growth number - a 0.7% gain is further evidence of bubbling wage pressures and additional evidence that they are behind the inflation curve."

'Significant challenges lie ahead' for the Federal Reserve

According to the US Bureau of Labour and Statistics, the number of job leavers in January increased to over 950,000, while the number of people on temporary lay-off was 959,000, increasing over the month but down by 1.8m over the year.

The number of permanent job losers, the bureau said, changed little in January but was down by 1.9m from a year earlier. Long-term unemployed people accounted for just over a quarter of the overall US unemloyment figures.

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors, said: "It doesn't matter what the macro data point is at the moment, all anyone is looking at is; what will be the impact on policy? The US employment data will send markets into a frenzy.

"There was a huge increase in jobs created in January and average earnings jumped more than expected. Thoughts will turn to the impact on inflation and just how soon and how far the Fed will act. It's the same story in all regions for now and it is difficult to see that changing in the short term."

Shah added: "Equity markets may not respond positively to today's report. The case for near-term tightening has just been further reinforced and, inevitably, there will be speculation around a potential 50bps move in March.

"Yet, investors should really find comfort in the report. The economy is still hot and is strong enough to digest the policy tightening this year. Enough with the R-word whispers."

Meanwhile, Titan Asset Management CIO John Leiper said: "Bottom line, expectations of an Omicron hit have been overplayed and the underlying strength of the economy will do little to dissuade the Fed from its hawkish path. Markets seem to agree with investors selling Treasuries following the announcement."