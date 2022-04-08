Joining other funds in the suite, the ETFs are aimed at allowing investors to improve the social and environmental impact of their portfolios.

Both ETFs are said to consider "the forward-looking decarbonisation trajectories" of companies, while leaning towards companies that are aligned with the 1.5C goal outlined in the Paris Agreement in 2015.

HSBC Asset Management: 'We are hoping to get rid of ESG as a label'

They will be classified as Article 9 under the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, the most stringent of all the classifications in the regime.

The funds track the MSCI Emerging Markets Climate Paris Aligned benchmark index and the MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Climate Paris Aligned benchmark index respectively.

HSBC AM said these indices "go beyond the minimum criteria" required by the Paris Climate Accords.

According to the asset manager, the indices seek to overweight companies with a high proportion of green revenue.

Both launching on the London Stock Exchange, the HSBC MSCI Emerging Markets Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a TER of 0.18% while the HSBC Asia Pacific ex-Japan Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF has a TER of 0.25%.

These funds follow the launches of the existing PAB Equity ETF range and complement the four existing HSBC Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETFs: the HSBC MSCI World, USA, Europe, and Japan funds.