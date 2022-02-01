Featherstone Partners hires Ruffer investment director

Burke-Murphy is also a chartered alternative investment analyst, so will sit on Featherstone's investment committee, working closely with the family office investment team.

Burke-Murphy has 14 years' experience within investment management, having spent ten years as an investment director at Ruffer managing investment portfolios for private clients and charities. Prior to this, she held a position at GAM Investments within the multi-manager team.

James Barton, CEO of Featherstone Partners, commented: "When Sophie mentioned she might be interested in joining, I knew she would be a great addition. First and foremost, Sophie is fantastic with clients. Her understanding of markets and her personable nature are a rare combination.

"Furthermore, as an alternative investment analyst, her experience of actively allocating capital in an unconstrained way, across all asset classes, rather than simply trying to outperform static benchmarks, is something we consider to be a key weapon in our arsenal."

Burke-Murphy added: "The big wealth managers are too often focused on increasing assets under management. I joined Featherstone because clients' needs are at the fore. Featherstone is a small boutique outfit yet grounded by a huge amount of investment experience and knowledge."

"Over the last few years, I have witnessed the increasing demand for good financial advice, and I believe that financial planning and investment management should go hand-in-hand, however, very few places do them both well. Featherstone seeks to address this head on."