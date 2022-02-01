GAM Investments looks to Pacific AM for alternative risk premia team appointment

In his new role, Kobelev will be based in London and will report to co-head of alternative risk premia Paolo Scripelliti.

As a member of the GAM Systematic alternative risk premia team, which typically focuses on approximately 15 risk premia strategies across the style categories of value, momentum and carry, Kobelev will be responsible for applying a disciplined research process to design, and systematically implementing and cost-effectively trading risk premia.

He joins from PAM, where he spent four years as co-manager of alternative risk premia.

Prior to that, Kobelev spent nine years at Deutsche Bank, latterly as a director for interest rates and FX derivatives trading.

Among his qualifications, he holds a certificate in machine learning from Stanford University.

Scripelliti said: "He brings a wealth of experience and in-depth knowledge of alternative risk premia, systematic investing and machine learning.

"With one of the industry's longest track records in alternative risk premia investing, the team at GAM Systematic has served some of the world's leading investors and Vladimir will be a valuable addition to the team as we seek to continue to deliver on behalf of our clients."