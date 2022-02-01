GAM Investments looks to Pacific AM for alternative risk premia team appointment

Vladimir Kobelev joins

clock • 1 min read
Vladimir Kobelev
Image:

Vladimir Kobelev

GAM Investments has hired Vladimir Kobelev from Pacific Asset Management (PAM) as a senior investment analyst on the GAM Systematic alternative risk premia team.

In his new role, Kobelev will be based in London and will report to co-head of alternative risk premia Paolo Scripelliti.

As a member of the GAM Systematic alternative risk premia team, which typically focuses on approximately 15 risk premia strategies across the style categories of value, momentum and carry, Kobelev will be responsible for applying a disciplined research process to design, and systematically implementing and cost-effectively trading risk premia.

He joins from PAM, where he spent four years as co-manager of alternative risk premia.

GAM expects to reduce losses by more than 90%

Prior to that, Kobelev spent nine years at Deutsche Bank, latterly as a director for interest rates and FX derivatives trading.

Among his qualifications, he holds a certificate in machine learning from Stanford University.

Scripelliti said: "He brings a wealth of experience and in-depth knowledge of alternative risk premia, systematic investing and machine learning.

"With one of the industry's longest track records in alternative risk premia investing, the team at GAM Systematic has served some of the world's leading investors and Vladimir will be a valuable addition to the team as we seek to continue to deliver on behalf of our clients."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Ellie Duncan

View profile
More from Ellie Duncan

Pacific AM appoints Tim Eyles as chairman

River and Mercantile Group confirms appointment of Alex Hoctor-Duncan as CEO

More on People moves

Robbie Carr joins from Mirabaud Asset Management
UK

Rathbones adds analyst to UK Opportunities team

Robbie Carr appointed

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 01 February 2022 • 1 min read
Tim Eyles has been appointed chairman of Pacific Asset Management
People moves

Pacific AM appoints Tim Eyles as chairman

'Next stage of growth'

Ellie Duncan
clock 01 February 2022 • 1 min read
Martin has more than two decades’ experience in the industry, including roles at Scottish Widows, GAM and BlueCrest Capital Management.
Fund management

Sarasin & Partners adds co-manager to global dividend fund

Nikki Martin

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 01 February 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Mitesh Sheth, David Cumming and Georgina Cooper join Newton investment team

31 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

WCM Partners' only new director leaves business one year after launch

27 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

Nick Train: 'several encouraging share prices' for companies in December

26 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

AssetCo agrees all-share acquisition of River and Mercantile

25 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

SJP begins rebrand with new logos

28 January 2022 • 1 min read
06

RBC AM: Wholesale investors signal greater move to ESG and emerging markets

27 January 2022 • 2 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot