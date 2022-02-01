Algebris Investments appoints new CIO as CEO steps back from role

Pirro, who joined the firm from JP Morgan in 2012, will continue to run the Algebris Financial Credit and IG Financial Credit funds as part of his new role. He will report to Serra, who will continue to focus on CEO and business management responsibilities.

Serra said: "Sebastiano has demonstrated remarkable investment acumen and leadership skills over the years. He has worked ceaselessly to build up and consolidate our financial credit strategies since inception.

"He has overseen the expansion of our investment team, as the firm went through a phase of outstanding growth in assets under management, as well as the evolution of the fund range.

"We have created an exceptional team and are well equipped to capture a broader set of opportunities in the years to come."

London-based Sebastiano Pirro added he is "deeply grateful to our investors and the whole Algebris team for their enduring trust and support over the years".

"I am excited about this opportunity and look forward to building up an even stronger team and continuing to innovate and serve our investors and partners," he added.