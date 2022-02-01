Pacific AM appoints Tim Eyles as chair

'Next stage of growth'

clock • 1 min read
Tim Eyles has been appointed chairman of Pacific Asset Management
Image:

Tim Eyles has been appointed chairman of Pacific Asset Management

Pacific Asset Management (PAM) has named Tim Eyles, who formerly headed up Taylor Wessing, as its new chair.

Eyles was previously board chair and managing partner at global professional services firm Taylor Wessing, from 2009 to 2018.

He also continues to hold a number of other chair positions, including as chair of corporate services provider Centralis Group, chair of Celsus, which supplies clinical workforce solutions to the NHS, and chair of the Royal Society of Arts.

Pacific AM appoints Will Thompson as first chief sustainability officer

Matthew Lamb, CEO of Pacific Asset Management said: "To have someone of Tim's expertise and proven track record at PAM, shows how much it has matured as a business since it was established. We have brought in exceptional talent, launched new funds, expanded our distribution and grown the team substantially in recent years.

"Tim's breadth of knowledge across sectors and experience of developing and guiding companies will be transformational as we move to the next stage of our growth."

London-based PAM, which is responsible for more than $3.7bn of assets, is part of Pacific Investments Group, a private family office established in 1994 by Sir John Beckwith and Mark Johnson.

Eyles added: "The business was founded on a platform of cutting-edge, institutional-quality technology, which makes it an incredibly exciting proposition in an industry which is often shackled by legacy systems.

"The business is growing rapidly under a strong senior leadership team, and I look forward to working with them and the staff at Pacific Asset Management to deliver true value to their clients."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Ellie Duncan

View profile
More from Ellie Duncan

GAM Investments looks to Pacific AM for alternative risk premia team appointment

River and Mercantile Group confirms appointment of Alex Hoctor-Duncan as CEO

Most read
01

Mitesh Sheth, David Cumming and Georgina Cooper join Newton investment team

31 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

WCM Partners' only new director leaves business one year after launch

27 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

Nick Train: 'several encouraging share prices' for companies in December

26 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

AssetCo agrees all-share acquisition of River and Mercantile

25 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

SJP begins rebrand with new logos

28 January 2022 • 1 min read
06

RBC AM: Wholesale investors signal greater move to ESG and emerging markets

27 January 2022 • 2 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot