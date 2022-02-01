Pacific AM appoints Tim Eyles as chair

Eyles was previously board chair and managing partner at global professional services firm Taylor Wessing, from 2009 to 2018.

He also continues to hold a number of other chair positions, including as chair of corporate services provider Centralis Group, chair of Celsus, which supplies clinical workforce solutions to the NHS, and chair of the Royal Society of Arts.

Matthew Lamb, CEO of Pacific Asset Management said: "To have someone of Tim's expertise and proven track record at PAM, shows how much it has matured as a business since it was established. We have brought in exceptional talent, launched new funds, expanded our distribution and grown the team substantially in recent years.

"Tim's breadth of knowledge across sectors and experience of developing and guiding companies will be transformational as we move to the next stage of our growth."

London-based PAM, which is responsible for more than $3.7bn of assets, is part of Pacific Investments Group, a private family office established in 1994 by Sir John Beckwith and Mark Johnson.

Eyles added: "The business was founded on a platform of cutting-edge, institutional-quality technology, which makes it an incredibly exciting proposition in an industry which is often shackled by legacy systems.

"The business is growing rapidly under a strong senior leadership team, and I look forward to working with them and the staff at Pacific Asset Management to deliver true value to their clients."