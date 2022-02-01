Sarasin & Partners adds co-manager to global dividend fund

Martin has more than two decades’ experience in the industry, including roles at Scottish Widows, GAM and BlueCrest Capital Management.

Martin joins Neil Denman and Jeremy Thomas on the £285m Sarasin Global Dividend fund.

She joined the firm in 2021 from Trium Capital, were she had managed a pan European neutral long/short UCITS fund.

Sarasin & Partners strengthens partnership with promotions

Head of global equities and co-manager Thomas said: "As we enter a period of tightening central bank policy, businesses across the world will need strong balance sheets and good free cash flow to navigate the increasingly volatile macroeconomic environment.

"With Nikki's support and expertise, our strategy is well positioned to identify such businesses and continue delivering consistent income for our investors."

Martin added: "I share the team's conviction in the importance of thematic investing, particularly as the transition to a more digital, automated and sustainable world gains further traction.

"I look forward to unearthing attractive opportunities with the Sarasin & Partners team through 2022 and beyond."