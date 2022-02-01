Sarasin & Partners adds co-manager to global dividend fund

Nikki Martin

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Martin has more than two decades’ experience in the industry, including roles at Scottish Widows, GAM and BlueCrest Capital Management.
Image:

Martin has more than two decades’ experience in the industry, including roles at Scottish Widows, GAM and BlueCrest Capital Management.

Sarasin & Partners has appointed Nikki Martin as co-manager of its global dividend fund, bringing the management team to three.

Martin joins Neil Denman and Jeremy Thomas on the £285m Sarasin Global Dividend fund.

She joined the firm in 2021 from Trium Capital, were she had managed a pan European neutral long/short UCITS fund.

Martin has more than two decades' experience in the industry, including roles at Scottish Widows, GAM and BlueCrest Capital Management.

Sarasin & Partners strengthens partnership with promotions

Head of global equities and co-manager Thomas said: "As we enter a period of tightening central bank policy, businesses across the world will need strong balance sheets and good free cash flow to navigate the increasingly volatile macroeconomic environment.

"With Nikki's support and expertise, our strategy is well positioned to identify such businesses and continue delivering consistent income for our investors."

Martin added: "I share the team's conviction in the importance of thematic investing, particularly as the transition to a more digital, automated and sustainable world gains further traction.

"I look forward to unearthing attractive opportunities with the Sarasin & Partners team through 2022 and beyond."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Castlefield hires Brewin Dolphin veteran investment manager

Mitesh Sheth, David Cumming and Georgina Cooper join Newton investment team

Most read
01

Mitesh Sheth, David Cumming and Georgina Cooper join Newton investment team

31 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

WCM Partners' only new director leaves business one year after launch

27 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

Nick Train: 'several encouraging share prices' for companies in December

26 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

AssetCo agrees all-share acquisition of River and Mercantile

25 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

SJP begins rebrand with new logos

28 January 2022 • 1 min read
06

RBC AM: Wholesale investors signal greater move to ESG and emerging markets

27 January 2022 • 2 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot