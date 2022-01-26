Kingswood acquires South Yorkshire IFA in £1.5m deal

The firm, based in Conisbrough, South Yorkshire, is a long-established independent financial advice firm specialising in retirement and investment planning.

David Cooke, chief executive, is the sole adviser looking after about 340 client households with some £70m assets under administration.

Kingswood said, on an underlying basis for the 2021 calendar year, the firm generated unaudited revenue of approximately £474,000 and unaudited EBITDA of approximately £227,000.

AssetCo agrees all-share acquisition of River and Mercantile

Following completion of the deal, around £1.5m is payable over a 2 year period. The firm said £749,000 will be paid at closing and the balance paid on a deferred basis, some of which is subject to the achievement of pre-agreed performance targets.

Kingswood is backed by private equity house Pollen Street Capital. To date, the firm has provided growth equity of £77.4m to support the consolidator's existing and future acquisitions.

Kingswood UK CEO Lawrence: I don't like the word 'consolidator'

David Lawrence, UK CEO at Kingswood, said: "'I am delighted to welcome David and the team at DJ Cooke Financial Planning into Kingswood. This is our first acquisition of 2022 and we continue to have a strong pipeline of high-quality UK opportunities under negotiation, five of which are in the exclusive due diligence stage."

Cooke added: "'I am very excited to join the Kingswood group. I feel they share my values, will provide excellent client service and equally importantly will offer continuity for my colleagues and clients. This will make client transition as smooth as possible and enable me to continue to oversee my clients' best interests for the future."