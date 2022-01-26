Kingswood acquires South Yorkshire IFA in £1.5m deal

UK assets hit £6.3bn

Jenna Brown
clock • 1 min read
Kingswood acquires South Yorkshire IFA in £1.5m deal (Coinsborough Castle pictured)
Image:

Kingswood acquires South Yorkshire IFA in £1.5m deal (Coinsborough Castle pictured)

Consolidator Kingswood is set to acquire IFA business D.J. Cooke (Life & Pensions) for £1.5m in its first buyout deal of 2022.

The firm, based in Conisbrough, South Yorkshire, is a long-established independent financial advice firm specialising in retirement and investment planning.  

David Cooke, chief executive, is the sole adviser looking after about 340 client households with some £70m assets under administration.   

Kingswood said, on an underlying basis for the 2021 calendar year, the firm generated unaudited revenue of approximately £474,000 and unaudited EBITDA of approximately £227,000.

AssetCo agrees all-share acquisition of River and Mercantile

Following completion of the deal, around £1.5m is payable over a 2 year period. The firm said £749,000 will be paid at closing and the balance paid on a deferred basis, some of which is subject to the achievement of pre-agreed performance targets.

Kingswood is backed by private equity house Pollen Street Capital. To date, the firm has provided growth equity of £77.4m to support the consolidator's existing and future acquisitions.

Kingswood UK CEO Lawrence: I don't like the word 'consolidator'

David Lawrence, UK CEO at Kingswood, said: "'I am delighted to welcome David and the team at DJ Cooke Financial Planning into Kingswood. This is our first acquisition of 2022 and we continue to have a strong pipeline of high-quality UK opportunities under negotiation, five of which are in the exclusive due diligence stage."

Cooke added: "'I am very excited to join the Kingswood group. I feel they share my values, will provide excellent client service and equally importantly will offer continuity for my colleagues and clients. This will make client transition as smooth as possible and enable me to continue to oversee my clients' best interests for the future."

Related Topics

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

M&G partners with Moneyfarm in D2C launch

Bestinvest relaunches with aim to 'reinvent online investing'

More on Advisory

David Montgomery: "With the launch of a direct, mobile-based investment platform, complementing our growing independent, proprietary and hybrid adviser businesses, our customers will be able to access the channel, advice and investment proposition that most suits their financial situation and needs."
Wealth Management

M&G partners with Moneyfarm in D2C launch

Multi-asset model portfolios

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 26 January 2022 • 2 min read
Fees are also reduced in the advisory service, down 18.2% compared with the same period in 2020, with commission a third lower than last year.
Companies

Brewin Dolphin advisory funds fall 15% year-on-year

Total funds up 14.8%

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 26 January 2022 • 1 min read
Bestinvest relaunches with 'sophisticated functionality'
Wealth Management

Bestinvest relaunches with aim to 'reinvent online investing'

Will include sophisticated functionality

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 25 January 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Sanlam Investments appoints head of investments and risk

19 January 2022 • 1 min read
02

Baillie Gifford drops out of top ten fund groups in FE Crown Ratings after 'market shifts'

24 January 2022 • 3 min read
03

Trust discounts widen in 2021 as post-Covid euphoria is hit by new variants

21 January 2022 • 4 min read
04

Energy prices and labour supply threaten financial stability says Bank of England governor

19 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

Goldman Sachs Asset Management shakes up senior team

24 January 2022 • 1 min read
06

AssetCo agrees all-share acquisition of River and Mercantile

25 January 2022 • 2 min read
26 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Thematic Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot