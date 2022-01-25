Infrastructure equity capabilities 'jewel' in River and Mercantile crown

Berry joined the group in January 2021 after more than a decade at Aviva Investors.

Speaking on a wire call following the news that AssetCo's all-share acquisition representing a £98.8m sale had been accepted, McKellar said while the firm was "delighted" with the entire purchase of RMG's asset management business, he highlighted the Ian Berry-led infrastructure arm.

Berry joined the group in January 2021 after more than a decade at Aviva Investors and brought a number of colleagues with him to establish the business.

McKellar particularly noted the team's investment in UK renewable infrastructure, which he described as offering a "high income infrastructure opportunity that resonates with investors".

Future growth

Campbell Fleming, chief executive of AssetCo, explained that the RMG deal would also see the firm bring £40m of net cash onto its books, even after the "substantial" distribution to shareholders.

He added that these funds would be invested to "accelerate even further growth" at both R&M and the wider AssetCo group, which includes Saracen, Parmenion and Rize ETF.

Chair Martin Gilbert adeed that AssetCo had dedicated much of its focus of the past year to the RMG acquisition, and as such, has "nothing huge in the pipeline".

However, he added that the firm does "see a lot of potential transactions" and will move if opportunities arise.