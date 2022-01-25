Robeco hires for new head of fixed income Asia role

Thu Ha Chow will be one of eight investment professionals in the Singapore office

Chow was previously a portfolio manager and Asia strategist at Loomis Sayles & Co. Prior to that, she held roles at abrdn, Deutsche Asset Management and Threadneedle Asset Management.

In addition to her role as head of fixed income Asia, Chow will also be a portfolio manager in the credit team with a focus on Asian credits, reporting to the team in Rotterdam.

Chow said she looked forward to "working closely with both teams" and "exploring new investment opportunities".

Nayan Patel, CEO of Robeco Singapore noted that Chow has a "deep passion for sustainability".

"With her team, she will oversee Robeco's sustainable Asian fixed income capability, including our first dedicated Asian fixed income strategy, which is due for launch in the first half of this year," he said.

Meanwhile, Laura Bosch Ferreté will be relocating to Singapore from Rotterdam as a sustainable investing specialist and David Hawa will also move from the Rotterdam office to join as fixed income client portfolio manager for Asia Pacific.

There will be additional new hires to create a total of eight investment professionals in the Singapore office as Robeco "further establishes" it as its hub for Asian fixed income investing.

The team will compromise of a lead portfolio manager, two credit analysts, a sovereign analyst, three sustainable investing specialists and a client portfolio manager

Erik van Leeuwen, Robeco's chief operations investments, said the expansion proves the company's "commitment to Asian and emerging market fixed income".

"The team composition also reflects our conviction that Robeco's sustainable investing expertise is a key differentiator in our ability to serve our clients well," he added.