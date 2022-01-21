Mobeus VCTs sell out in 24 hours

Four Mobeus venture capital trusts launched on Thursday (20 January) have already sold out within just 24 hours due to “unprecedented” demand.

The VCTs were set up in a bid to raise £35m for early-stage British businesses looking to scale up, but had already sold out as of midday Friday (21 January).

Some £17.5m - half of the total fundraise - was invested through Wealth Club.

Alex Davies, CEO and founder of Wealth Club, said: "This is the fastest fund raise that we have ever seen, selling out 45% of its value within less than 4 hours, and closing its books by lunch today just 24 hours after launch. 

"Mobeus have something of the Midas touch and a loyal and supportive base of shareholders as a result. We have been inundated with investors looking to register their interest before the offer opened."

Gresham House completes acquisition of Mobeus Equity Partners' VCT business

The VCTs' portfolios include around 44 companies, currently valued at £367.2m as of September 2021.

Mobeus said 21 of these are legacy investments while 23 are growth capital companies. According to the firm, the VCTs are sector agnostic but technology-enabled investments are preferred.

The four VCTs target minimum dividend distributions of between 4p and 6p per share, with an average of 13.5p paid out over the last five years.

Over the 5 years to 30 September 2021, the VCTs generated a NAV total return (including dividends reinvested) ranging from 93.0% to 121.5%, Mobeus stated, meaning a £10,000 investment would be worth between £19,302 and £22,150 after 5 years, assuming dividends were reinvested.

The largest investment in all four VCTs is online wine retailer Virgin Wines, which floated on AIM in March last year.

Alex Rolandi

