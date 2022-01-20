Scottish Mortgages raises $400m through private placement

To maintain appropriate level of gearing

clock • 2 min read
Numis said the US Dollar debt will also act a partial currency hedge
Numis said the US Dollar debt will also act a partial currency hedge

The board of the £18.3bn Scottish Mortgage investment trust has raised $400m through a private placement to provide “long-term financing”.

In a stock exchange announcement, the board said it increased the level of borrowings "in order to maintain what it believes to be the appropriate level of gearing of the portfolio".

Analysts at Numis highlighted that "Scottish Mortgage has added to its structural debt a number of times in recent years, which reflects the Board's aim to have gearing at c.10%, but it has historically been marginally below this due to the growth in assets of the company reducing the level of gearing as a proportion of assets."

The new private placement consists of three notes: one 30-year note for $175m with a fixed coupon of 2.99%, one 35-year note for $110m with a fixed coupon of 3.04% and a 40-year note for $115m with a fixed coupon of 3.09%.

Numis noted the use of dollar-denomiated debt would "also act a partial currency hedge given a significant portion of assets are US Dollar denominated".

Stewart Heggie, investment specialist for Scottish Mortgage, said demand for capital within the portfolio is "intense".

"Raising fresh capital at this point will allow us to patiently back more transformational growth companies, as well as increasing stakes in companies who are making considerable progress operationally thus expanding the scale of their opportunities."

He added there was no "tactical attempt" to "capture recent market swings".   

Scottish Mortgage recently moved to a discount, which Morningstar put at 1.7% as of 19 January.

Numis said there is "limited downside" to this, given the Board has been doing share buybacks.

Over five years the trust has returned 238.7%, while the FTSE All World has returned 67.1%, according to FE fundinfo. However, this year the trust has seen a short-term underperformance losing 16.4% from the start of the year until 19 January, while the index only lost 4%.

