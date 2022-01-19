Quilter Investors looks to merge Diversified Portfolio with Cirilium Balanced

A spokesperson from the business said: "Quilter Investors has undertaken a thorough review of the Quilter Investors Diversified Portfolio. Having assessed all of the options available, we believe that shareholders' interests will be best served by merging the portfolio with the Quilter Investors Cirilium Balanced Blend Portfolio."

The merger, which requires shareholder approval, would take place on 11 March.

The Diversified Portfolio was marked red in the firm's latest Assessment of Value report. The fund targets outperformance of CPI by 4% net of charges over a rolling seven-year period.

Two Quilter Investors funds receive low marks in latest AoV The report showed it had matched or exceeded the target four out of seven of the years to the end of 2020, which resulted in an overall underperformance of the fund.

In the year until 18 January the Cirilium fund returned 2.5% while the Diversified Portfolio returned 1.8%, according to FE fundinfo. Meanwhile the Diversified Portfolio target of CPI plus 4% was 9.6%.

"The proposed merger will provide shareholders with a number of benefits," the spokesperson from Quilter said. "Including the maintenance of a growth orientated portfolio, a reduction in ongoing charges, a more diversified shareholder base and an opportunity to better safeguard the longevity of shareholders' investments within a portfolio that is expected to grow in scale."