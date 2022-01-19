FE Investments' head of ESG to leave FE fundinfo after six months

Beth Brearley
clock • 1 min read
Sodha will join a specialist financial services firm focusing on the UK retirement income market
Image:

FE Investments’ head of ESG Nimisha Sodha is leaving FE fundinfo after six months at the firm.

Sodha, who joined the discretionary investment manager in July 2021, is leaving to join a specialist financial services firm focusing on the UK retirement income market, the group said.

Sodha is also an ambassador for The Diversity Project - an industry initiative championing a more inclusive culture in the workplace - having joined the movement in November 2021. 

Victory Hill appoints head of sustainability amid dual hire

An FE spokesperson said: "Nimisha has decided to pursue a new role in her career but is sad to be leaving the team. In the meantime, our ESG product group will continue to expand and broaden its service offering over the year ahead." 

Meanwhile, Christoph Dreher has been appointed head of the ESG product group, following Oli Oehri's departure in December. Dreher and Oehri previously shared the role as co-heads of the ESG Product Group following FE fundinfo's acquisition of consulting and research house CSSP (Center for Social and Sustainable Products AG) in July 2021. 

