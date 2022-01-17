Graham Bentley takes on CIO role at Avellemy

Bentley has been non-executive director and chair of the Avellemy board since 2020 and, in his new role, will be responsible for setting the firm's overall asset allocation, while ensuring products provide investors with risk-adjusted returns.

Lloyd said: "Graham's expertise and track record of leadership roles in the asset management industry are exemplary and his guidance over the past years has been integral to the success of the business.

"In Graham we have a chief investment officer with the credentials and the experience necessary to guide us through the next chapter of our growth story, particularly continuing the expansion of Avellemy's cohort of key strategic distributors.

"Graham's appointment allows us to focus efforts in that area and we naturally welcome enquiries from advisers interested in finding out more."

Lloyd has been investment director at the firm since its inception in 2014.

His appointment to managing director "reflects his intimate knowledge of the Avellemy brand", the firm said.

Bentley added: "Steven's appointment is a natural progression given his strong leadership of the business since Avellemy's early days.

"I am personally delighted to take the CIO position, and will be focused on ensuring our clients continue to achieve the outcomes they expect, and their advisers receive the highest quality investment management services."

Avellemy has surpassed £2.5bn in AUM across its range of OEICs, model portfolio service and bespoke DFM offerings.