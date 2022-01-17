Register now: Incisive Media launches Sustainable Investment Festival 2022

Following the success of the inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival in 2021, this year's event will again bring together fund selectors, financial advisers, pension consultants, trustees, and scheme managers, to help them better integrate ESG into their investment portfolios and provide solutions for clients and investors who want to make a positive impact on society and the planet.

Running in June for two days at The Brewery in London, this in-person event will meet the information needs of Incisive Media's Investment Week, Professional Pensions, Professional Adviser and International Investment audiences at a time of rapid change for the industry as the sector faces a wave of new regulations and growing investor scrutiny.

Delegates can expect another line-up of inspiring keynote speakers, who will be challenging the industry to walk the talk on sustainable investing and sharing their insights on future trends.

The festival will also host practical talks aimed at bringing delegates up to speed with the latest developments in areas including regulation, data, reporting, and skills, as well as sessions on how fund selectors can incorporate diversity and inclusion in the decision-making process and use data to screen managers and have more meaningful conversations.

Meanwhile, this flagship event will highlight the plethora of opportunities for investors in this important area across asset classes, including showcasing best in class sustainable investment funds and solutions.

Delegates will have the opportunity to interact with expert speakers and build their network in the sustainable investment sector, as well as share best ideas with peers.

To help curate and develop the programme, Incisive Media will assemble an industry advisory board to ensure the Sustainable Investment Festival tackles the key issues impacting our delegates and helps set the agenda to push for change across the industry.

The full agenda will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on the event, go to the Sustainable Investment Festival homepage. You can register here now for the event and to receive full updates.