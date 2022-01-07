Schroders hires Federated Hermes' Goodman as head of corporate governance

Goodman, who has 29 years' experience working within ESG and responsible investing, previously spent 14 years at Federated Hermes. He was most recently the firm's director of engagement, where he focused on the retail, energy, technology and consumer goods sectors.

Prior to his time at Federated Hermes, Goodman held various senior management roles within the insurance sector. He is currently a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, and has previously been a member of the US Council of Institutional Investors' Corporate Governance Advisory Council.

He is also a former chair of the UK Quoted Companies Alliance Corporate Governance Committee.

Kimberley Lewis, head of active ownership, said: "Tim is a well seasoned, and highly respected professional within the sustainability, responsible investing, and corporate stewardship sectors both in the UK, as well as in North America.

"We are delighted that he is joining us to further drive our active engagement with the companies that we invest in through dialogue, engagement and voting at annual general meetings."