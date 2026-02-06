Brooks Macdonald veteran Hector Kilpatrick to retire after 30 years

David Appleton to succeed

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Brooks Macdonald fund manager Hector Kilpatrick is set to retire after a 30-year career in the industry.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Deep Dive: Crypto crosses the Rubicon in portfolio construction

Vanguard retains green ratings across UK strategies in latest AoV

More on People moves

Brooks Macdonald veteran Hector Kilpatrick to retire after 30 years
People moves

Brooks Macdonald veteran Hector Kilpatrick to retire after 30 years

David Appleton to succeed

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 06 February 2026 • 1 min read
Phil Milburn to retire from Liontrust
People moves

Phil Milburn to retire from Liontrust

At the end of July

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 05 February 2026 • 2 min read
ClearBridge Investments veteran drops portfolio responsibilities as team reshuffled
People moves

ClearBridge Investments veteran drops portfolio responsibilities as team reshuffled

Nick Langley

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 02 February 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot