The decision to rebrand is aimed at making the investment approach of the fund clearer for investors, the firm announced on Tuesday (14 December).

As well as rebranding the fund, the investment policy has also been updated, adding more information on the fund's focus on companies with a strong ESG profile.

The firm put more emphasis on companies believed to be part of long-term themes that have a positive influence on society and the environment, including health and education, "protecting the planet" and enhancing society.

Neil Birrell, Premier Miton's chief investment officer, said: "The new name and description of the Premier Miton Responsible UK Equity fund further enhances our range of dedicated ESG and responsible investing products to cater for growing investor demand in this area."

The Premier Miton Responsible UK Equity fund is managed by Premier Miton's highly successful UK equity growth team of Jon Hudson and Benji Dawes, who also manage the Premier Miton UK Growth fund. The fund managers work closely with the responsible investing team, led by Helene Winch.

Dawes commented: "The fund will be labelled as a dedicated responsible investing fund and clearly described as a fund focused on companies that act responsibly with a strong ESG profile and that are part of long term themes that have a positive influence on society and the environment.

"There are many compelling companies to invest in that meet the fund's responsible investment criteria and we continue to be very positive about the potential of these investments."