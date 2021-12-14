The funds join the firm's Global Transformation range which was designed to give investors long-term exposure to the "most powerful and persistent" themes shaping the world's future.

In a webinar on Tuesday (14 December), portfolio manager Felix Odey highlighted that current systems related to food and water, for example, are unsustainable.

"The system is not fit for purpose; it is not sustainable," he said. "We will need to address every part of the value chain."

Much of the transition will be data driven, enabling emerging new technologies, he explained.

The Schroders ISF Global Sustainable Food and Water fund, managed by Odey, Mark Lacey and Alex Monk, seeks to invest in companies driving the transition to more sustainable food and water.

The fund, classified as Article 9 under the EU's SFDR, will target emerging technologies and strategic industries "integral" to changing the food and water system.

Odey highlighted that driving change does not just mean investing in pure play companies, but also investing in incumbent firms as well.

The fund will invest across key value chains, including the circular economy, water management, and food production.

The team will have a high-conviction unconstrained approach and will look to allocate to 35 to 60 stocks from a universe of around 190 companies, according to Schroders.

Mark Lacey, head of global resource equities and portfolio manager of the SISF Global Sustainable Food and Water, commented: "Our current food and water system is untenable and will experience an unprecedented confluence of pressures over the next 30 years.

"By 2050 the world will need to produce 70% more food and drinking water, whilst producing less carbon and using 70% fewer resources."

Odey added: "Food and water already account for 26% of global greenhouse gas emissions. If we are to sustainably feed a predicted global population of 10 billion in 2050 while meeting the two degree target set in the Paris Accord, real structural changes are needed.

"The development of new technologies improving yield and efficiency, shifting dietary habits towards organic plant-based food, combined with stricter government action expected in agriculture and food packaging, offer huge earnings potential for well-placed companies that will disrupt and thrive in changing food and water markets."

Lacey highlighted that an "encouraging" wave of commitments from governments and companies looks promising, "but we are not there yet".

Also on Tuesday, Schroders announced the launch of the Schroders ISF Global Climate Leaders fund, designed to further strengthen the focus on sustainability across its Global Transformation range.

The Global Climate Leaders fund will be managed by Simon Webber and Isabella Hervey-Bathurst and aim to provide investors with exposure "benefiting from a competitive advantage due to their ‘climate change leadership'".

The fund, classified as Article 8 under the EU's SFDR, will look to allocate 50 to 80 stocks for the portfolio spanning all geographies and sectors while leveraging expertise of the Global Climate Change team.

According to Schroders, climate leaders are companies that have ambitious targets to decarbonise, from reducing their carbon emissions to carbon removal, consistent with achieving a 1.5°C scenario under the Paris Agreement for climate change or better.

Webber highlighted the emergence of science-based targets will create a virtuous circle, as companies will have to partner with other firms also showing climate leadership.

Webber said: "Achieving the goals of the Paris agreement requires a massive step change in the pace of emission reduction globally. This fund will invest in those companies at the very forefront of making the necessary emission reductions.

"Institutions increasingly want to ensure that their assets are invested in strategies consistent with achievement of rapid decarbonisation. This fund will help them achieve this, while targeting strong investment performance."

Hervey-Bathurst added: "Historically companies have not been rewarded for investing to decarbonise more rapidly than their peers.

"As society and policymakers pivot towards penalising inactivity and rewarding the companies that support tackling climate change, these investments will change from being a cost to a competitive advantage. We believe climate leaders will create more value while exhibiting lower risk."