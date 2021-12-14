PineBridge's Lau warns US interest rates and China's policy direction 'significant' credit risks in 2022

Lau, who is co-head of emerging markets fixed income at PineBridge, is a portfolio manager on the $272.8m PineBridge Asia Pacific Investment Grade Bond and the $12.8m Asian High Yield Total Return Bond funds, both of which have been underweight China since the beginning of the year.

He said the default rate in Asia is dependent on "timing", given that Chinese property developer Evergrande was declared in default on 9 December, following a missed coupon repayment of $82.5m.

PineBridge's Lau also cited the situation in Sri Lanka where, "if they do not restructure their sovereign bond this year they may need to do it next year, which will also contribute to the defaults in Asia".

"Just assume that if Sri Lanka and Evergrande default, the default rate in 2021 is likely to reach around 9%, but if they do not default this year and default next year these will carry forward to next year," Lau said.

"Assuming they default this year, next year's defaults we expect will go back to the mid- to single-digits. That would be a significant improvement because most of the distressed names should have been accounted for."

However, Lau predicted that while defaults will fall in 2022 as a percentage given the size of the defaults this year, the number of defaults will continue to rise, "especially from the public sector".

He said that going into 2022, the US interest rate rise poses the "most significant" risk to Asian bonds.

"At the moment, we think the [US] rate hike will probably come in the latter part of 2022 or even first quarter of 2023, depending on the data, especially on the inflationary numbers, which we watch very closely.

"There are some elements of transitory inflationary pressure. But, at the same time, because of the lockdowns and the global logistics issues, the bottleneck seems to not be able to ease any time soon," Lau added.

"That may become more cyclical and structural, so will lead to a higher inflationary base which is likely to affect the interest rate."

But he also said that policy direction in China is another risk to be aware of next year, requiring investors "to do more work in terms of credit selection".

"The second risk will be whether the Chinese government is able to contain the property sector risk… and whether the common prosperity theme will continue to hit other sectors because of the uncertainty in the policy direction."

Lau added: "Chinese policy - like it or not - is all due to one person, so it's very difficult to predict."