Robeco hires from Amundi to bolster UK wholesale team

Ben Rowley is ‘key addition’

clock • 1 min read
Robeco building
Image:

Robeco building

Robeco has expanded its UK wholesale team with the appointment of Ben Rowley from Amundi Asset Management.

In his new role as senior sales manager at Robeco, London-based Rowley will be responsible for developing the firm's wholesale client footprint in the UK and will report to head of UK wholesale, Nick Keem.

Rowley, whose appointment is effective immediately, was previously at Amundi, where he had responsibility for the distribution of its product range to wholesale clients in London.

Robeco appoints new chief executive officer

Keem said: "We are delighted that Ben has joined the UK wholesale team. Ben brings both a wealth of experience in the wholesale market along with vital experience within the field of sustainable investing.

"He is a key addition to the team as we look to further assist our clients on their path to a more sustainable approach to investing."

Robeco recently hired Phillip Davey as senior sales manager and promoted James Quinn to global wholesale and financial institutions manager in the London office.

As of 30 September 2021, Robeco had £177bn in assets under management, of which 39% is wholesale/retail globally, while approximately £4bn of its AUM is from UK wholesale clients.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Ellie Duncan

View profile
More from Ellie Duncan

PineBridge's Lau warns US interest rates and China's policy direction 'significant' credit risks in 2022

Henderson Diversified Income Trust board proposes 'formal' integration of ESG into investment objective

More on People moves

Jeremy Humphries of Mediolanum IF
People moves

Mediolanum IF hires new head of quantitative investments

Jeremy Humphries fills role

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 14 December 2021 • 1 min read
Marcus Brookes will be Quilter Investors' new CIO
People moves

Quilter Investors poaches Schroders Personal Wealth's Brookes for new CIO

Marcus Brookes appointed

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 14 December 2021 • 1 min read
RUTM's Tom Carroll
People moves

Rathbone Unit Trust management hires Sanlam's Carroll as CIO

Ahead of Julian Chillingworth's retirement

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 08 December 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Vanguard unveils active sustainable fund range with 'strict' investment philosophy

08 December 2021 • 2 min read
02

Treasury Committee grills Nikhil Rathi over FCA bonus scheme and fee hikes

08 December 2021 • 3 min read
03

Jupiter hires advisory firm to prepare for possible takeover bid - reports

13 December 2021 • 1 min read
04

A 'slow-motion car crash': Industry reacts to US inflation hitting 40-year high

10 December 2021 • 4 min read
05

Greenwashing a problem for fund management industry, study finds

09 December 2021 • 1 min read
06

Morningstar: Asset managers fail to 'move needle' on executive pay

13 December 2021 • 2 min read
14 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in Sustainable & ESG Investing

Register now
Trustpilot

 