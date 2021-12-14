Robeco hires from Amundi to bolster UK wholesale team

In his new role as senior sales manager at Robeco, London-based Rowley will be responsible for developing the firm's wholesale client footprint in the UK and will report to head of UK wholesale, Nick Keem.

Rowley, whose appointment is effective immediately, was previously at Amundi, where he had responsibility for the distribution of its product range to wholesale clients in London.

Keem said: "We are delighted that Ben has joined the UK wholesale team. Ben brings both a wealth of experience in the wholesale market along with vital experience within the field of sustainable investing.

"He is a key addition to the team as we look to further assist our clients on their path to a more sustainable approach to investing."

Robeco recently hired Phillip Davey as senior sales manager and promoted James Quinn to global wholesale and financial institutions manager in the London office.

As of 30 September 2021, Robeco had £177bn in assets under management, of which 39% is wholesale/retail globally, while approximately £4bn of its AUM is from UK wholesale clients.