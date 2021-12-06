FCA's Megan Butler to step down from exec role 'in the spring'

Butler, who joined the FCA in 2016 from the Bank of England as executive director of supervision - investment, wholesale and specialist, will be succeeded by Emily Shepperd. She will lead the FCA's transformation programme alongside her current role as executive director of authorisations.

Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive of the FCA, said: "Megan has been at the heart of the effort to raise standards in financial services. She was at the forefront of our work to ensure firms' resilience during the pandemic and her leadership has been invaluable in ensuring the transformation of the FCA - into the innovative, assertive and adaptive regulator we aspire to be - is now well progressed. I have hugely appreciated Megan's experience and advice since joining the FCA. She will leave with my best wishes and the gratitude of the whole organisation.

Butler added: "With transformation now well underway, it is the right time to hand over to Emily and the rest of the talented executive team Nikhil has put together. I will look back at over six years with the regulator with pride.

"It has been a privilege to work alongside dedicated colleagues determined to shape a better financial services industry. I look forward to watching and supporting that work as it continues."

Butler faced criticism from MPs in relation to the FCA's supervision of LCF. An independent investigation into the FCA's handling of the London Capital & Finance mini-bond scandal in December rebuked the regulator for "significant gaps and weaknesses" in its policies and practices.

Stephen Braviner Roman as been appointed General Counsel and as a member of its Executive Committee following an open competition. He is expected to join the FCA in February next year.

Roman will join the FCA from the Government Legal Department (GLD), where he is Director General of Litigation, Justice and Security. In this role he oversees legal advice given to the Home Office, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Justice and Department for Culture, Media and Sport.