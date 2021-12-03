Federated Hermes promotes Vivek Bhutoria to co-portfolio manager

Bhutoria has 14 years' experience working in emerging market equities and has worked with the team to deliver top-down and bottom-up market and sector insights, the integration of ESG throughout the process and the delivery of high active share and concentrated portfolios.

Gala and Bhutoria will continue to be supported by a portfolio management team.

Gala said: "Since joining the business, Vivek has been instrumental to the team and has significantly contributed to delivering returns for our clients. He has demonstrated a clear talent for portfolio management and this is a natural and well-deserved promotion for him.

"I look forward to strengthening what is already a great working relationship between us and demonstrating the benefits of it through excellent performance of the fund."

Eoin Murray, head of investment, added: "You only need look at performance to see what a close-knit and capable team this is. Under Gary Greenberg's leadership as head of global emerging markets, each member has excelled and collaborated to create what is a successful and sustainable investment approach.

"Vivek has and will continue to be an asset to this team."

Bhutoria's promotion will come into effect on 4 January 2022.