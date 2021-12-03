Federated Hermes promotes Vivek Bhutoria to co-portfolio manager

Global Emerging Markets Equity fund

Pedro Gonçalves
Federated Hermes promotes Vivek Bhutoria to co-portfolio manager on Global Emerging Markets fund
Federated Hermes promotes Vivek Bhutoria to co-portfolio manager on Global Emerging Markets fund

Federated Hermes has promoted Vivek Bhutoria, currently a senior analyst, to co-portfolio manager on the firm's Global Emerging Markets Equity fund, where he will work alongside lead portfolio manager Kunjal Gala.

Bhutoria has 14 years' experience working in emerging market equities and has worked with the team to deliver top-down and bottom-up market and sector insights, the integration of ESG throughout the process and the delivery of high active share and concentrated portfolios.

Gala and Bhutoria will continue to be supported by a portfolio management team.

Gala said: "Since joining the business, Vivek has been instrumental to the team and has significantly contributed to delivering returns for our clients. He has demonstrated a clear talent for portfolio management and this is a natural and well-deserved promotion for him.

Federated Hermes adds Jupiter's Daly to UK sales team

"I look forward to strengthening what is already a great working relationship between us and demonstrating the benefits of it through excellent performance of the fund."

Eoin Murray, head of investment, added: "You only need look at performance to see what a close-knit and capable team this is. Under Gary Greenberg's leadership as head of global emerging markets, each member has excelled and collaborated to create what is a successful and sustainable investment approach.

"Vivek has and will continue to be an asset to this team." 

Bhutoria's promotion will come into effect on 4 January 2022.

