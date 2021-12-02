Ruffer raises £41m in latest share offer

Brings its total issuance for 2021 to £173m

clock • 1 min read
Ruffer raises £41m in share offer
Image:

Ruffer raises £41m in share offer

Ruffer Investment Company has raised £40.9m from its recent share offer, bringing its total issuance for 2021 to £173m.

The company said the offer was launched to give retail investors access to new shares, adding that they represented a large proportion of the buyers in the offer.

Ruffer added that it saw strong demand for its shares, resulting in them trading at a 5.5% premium to its net asset value prior to the share offer.

The company was required to publish a prospectus to continue its regular issuance program, with its board using this opportunity to launch the offer and allow retail investors to participate.  It added that regular tap issuance will continue as long as there is demand from shareholders.

Ruffer announced last month that it would issue £167m in new shares in response to investor demand, in its first equity raise since 2010.

Ruffer to issue £167m in new shares in response to investor demand

Chris Russell, chair of the Ruffer Investment Company, said: "We are pleased to have been able to provide current and new shareholders with a direct route to participate in the company's growth through this share offer.

"We are particularly happy to have provided retail investors with access to newly issued shares on the same basis as institutional investors and to see retail shareholders participating in the share offer.  

"At a time when factors such as inflation and Covid-19 have left markets unsettled, we remain confident that the company's investment philosophy of targeting steady, positive annual returns in all conditions will continue to serve our shareholders well".

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

UBS AM hires Lucy Thomas as new head of sustainable investing

PGIM repositions four funds to incorporate ESG

More on Investment Trusts

easyJet plane
UK

Vanguard and Baillie Gifford dominate interactive investor best-buy list

Scottish Mortgage top trust

Jenny Turton
clock 02 December 2021 • 2 min read
Janus Henderson strengthens ESG investment team with six new hires
ESG

Janus Henderson strengthens ESG investment team with six new hires

Led by Paul LaCoursiere

Nafeesa Zaman
clock 01 December 2021 • 2 min read
Chrysalis Investments is planning to raise £125m
Investment Trusts

Chrysalis to raise £125m to support portfolio expansion

Additional capital adds to £300m raised in March

Nafeesa Zaman
clock 01 December 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2021

26 November 2021 • 5 min read
02

Invesco unveils physically backed bitcoin ETP

29 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

FCA pours £5m into laptops in bid to ramp up hybrid working

26 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

Women in Investment Awards 2021: Winners gallery

26 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

FCA scraps MiFID research rules on small-caps

30 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

FCA says Investment Firm Prudential Regime will require individual disclosure

26 November 2021 • 1 min read
08 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser 360 North 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 