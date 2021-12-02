Waverton makes a raft of hires amid expansion plans

Simon Laing joins as portfolio manager and director, after previously being at Invesco. Tom Saville also joins as portfolio manager, previously at Ruffer.

Finally, Peter Grant joins as portfolio manager. He previously worked at Smith & Williamson, now merged with Tilney.

Waverton pushes for corporate sustainability with new hire

The hires aim to set up the business for its continued expansion into 2022 under its new head of wealth planning in London, Marco Malagoni, who joined from Cazenove last month.

Nick Tucker, chief executive officer at Waverton said it this was an exciting time for the business and the trio of hires leaves the company ‘"well placed" to continue its growth trajectory.