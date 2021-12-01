Could plummeting battery costs deliver mass market EVs as soon as 2024?

The influential clean tech analyst estimated that the cost of a lithium ion battery pack - the key component for EVs and home energy storage systems - now stands at $132 per kilowatt hour (kWh) in 2021, having fallen 6% over the past year alone.

Overall, that means average battery pack costs have dropped 89% since 2010, and further cost reductions are expected that should help drive EV demand worldwide by ensuring battery cars to become far more affordable for the average consumer.

The key price point for battery packs to become cheap enough for manufacturers to produce mass market EVs for around the same price tag as typical petrol and diesel vehicles is thought to be around $100/kWh, and BNEF yesterday estimated prices could hit that tipping point as soon as 2024.

Look under the bonnet for electric vehicle investment opportunities

Studies suggest EVs are already cheaper to own in some parts of the world once the cheaper costs of ownership, such as lower maintenance and fuel costs are taken into account, but the upfront price tag of many battery cars remains a barrier to mass market dominance in many nations.

But while stressing that the outlook would likely vary by geography, BNEF's analysis yesterday points a clear pathway forward for further reductions in battery costs in the coming years, that would allow manufacturers to produce cheaper EVs.

Battery packs for EVs specifically - not including for buses and energy storage systems - have already fallen to $118/kWh on average in 2021, and further efficiencies and innovations in battery technologies are expected down the line that could push prices down even lower, it said.

However, it also warned that in the immediate term there was a risk of average battery costs ticking upwards next year as rising commodity prices in the second half of 2021 begin to bite, which it said could potentially push back achieving the magic $100/kWh point by as much as two years.

If that happened, it could impact EV affordability or manufacturers' margins, as well as hurting the economics of energy storage projects, said BNEF's head of energy storage research and lead author of yesterday's report, James Frith.

"Although battery prices fell overall across 2021, in the second half of the year prices have been rising," he explained. "This creates a tough environment for automakers, particularly those in Europe, which have to increase EV sales in order to meet average fleet emissions standards. These automakers may now have to make a choice between reducing their margins or passing costs on, at the risk of putting consumers off purchasing an EV."

The car in front is electric: Push for a greener world will lead to a new commodity cycle

Despite the immediate commodity price risks, however, BNEF stressed the path to achieving $100/kWh average prices for battery packs is now clear, even if the timing is less certain. It highlighted a wave of plans unveiled by major carmakers such as Renault and Ford over the past year which set out ambitions to slash battery costs below $80/kWh before 2030.

Moroever, just yesterday Japanese car giant Nissan unveiled a sweeping new EV and battery development strategy, in which is set out its ambition to bring the cost of its battery packs down to $75/kWh by 2028, and then further down to $65/kWh in the future so as to ensure EVs can undercut fossil fuel vehicles on price.

BNEF said continued investment in research and development (R&D) alongside capacity expansion across the global supply chain for batteries, raw materials, and EVs would help to improve battery technology and reduce costs over the next decade.

It also expects innovative next-generation technologies - such as silicon and lithium metal anodes, solid-state electrolytes, and new cathode material and cell manufacturing processes - to play an important role in driving down costs.

Kwasi Ampofo, head of metals and mining at BNEF, said he expected the spike in lithium prices to ease towards the end of next year.

"Prices for lithium have risen substantially this year as a result of constraints within global supply chains, rising demand in China and Europe and the recent production curbs in China," he explained. "Although we expect demand to keep growing in 2022, other factors such as global supply-chain constraints and China's production curbs should have been resolved by 1Q 2022. This will help to ease lithium prices."

It is now all but inevitable that EVs will become cheaper to buy for consumers in many parts of the world within the 2020s, leading to a rapid uptake of zero emission cars and hastening the winding down of the market for fossil fuel cars. The flurry of increasingly ambitious EV strategies being unveiled by major global car brands further testifies to this fact, as does the commitments from top corporates who have pledges to switch their fleets to EVs over the course of this decade.

The question, therefore, is precisely when the crucial price point is reached for EVs that tips the market in their favour. But with the current rise in commodity prices potentially putting a bump in the road, in the immediate term that answer remains unclear, even if the end destination of a fully zero emission fleet is obvious.