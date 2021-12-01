Ex-chairman of Gresham House Strategic writes open letter to shareholders

David Potter, the former chairman of the Gresham House Strategic (GHS) trust, has written an open letter to all shareholders

Potter, who had been chairman since 2015, said he believes "the interests of all shareholders and especially private individual shareholders have not been properly focused on".

In November, shareholders accounting for almost half of the GHS investment trust's total share capital called for an immediate return of cash and the realisation of its portfolio after the review was found to have been "inadequate".

However, Potter felt this was driven by Gresham House who would be "losing the valuable management contract" and had "a need for cash to support their business ambitions".

He said Gresham House "had a conflict of interest between its role as manager and as a shareholder and their CEO Mr Dalwood had a significant personal financial interest in the performance fees".

He said the fees amounted to £366,000 out of £1.9m in 2019 and an unknown percentage of the £2.3m first fee payment in 2021.

In response to this claim a spokesperson from Gresham House said: "Gresham House invested in Gresham House Strategic in line with the principle that it should be fully aligned to the performance of the company and to demonstrate its commitment to its success. GHS can require GHAM fund managers to reinvest up to 50% of the fee into GHS shares. Mr. Potter has repeatedly praised Gresham House for this position in his Chair statements in annual reports and we are surprised and disappointed that he has only chosen to change his mind now."

In the letter the former chairman went on to say he believes there is "a real risk to shareholder value" if the portfolio is forced to sell its relatively illiquid shares.

"Why shouldn't shareholders be offered a follow-on option or alternative fund so they can if desired stay with the same manager and the same successful strategy," he said. "Surely if some large institutions have changed their mind about wanting liquidity, this can be facilitated in a different manner than a vindicative full wind-up of GHS."

On Monday (29 November) the board of GHS proposed a change of investment policy to facilitate a managed wind-down of the company over 24 months and for the initial return of capital by way of a B Share scheme and tender offer of up to £25m in aggregate, following the collapse of its strategic review.

Potter said: "I think it is very important for private shareholders to vote against the wind-up proposals in order to encourage the board to offer an alternative for those who like me wish to remain invested in this successful strategy.

"I would have strong confidence in Harwood and Richard Staveley as the managers for this, as did the board on conclusion of the strategic review."

Potter resigned in June this year after Gresham House called for his immediate removal.