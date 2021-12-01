Liontrust sees AUMA rise 15% in half year

Inflows for the six months were £2.1bn, an increase of 19% from the same period the previous year.

Sustainable investment and economic advantage make up the lions share of the AUMA at £13.2bn and £10.1bn respectively.

The company said the profit before tax was £31.1m, an increase of 352% from the period in 2020. This took into account acquisitions and "associated restructuring costs" among other elements. The adjusted profit was £43.1m.

Liontrust also announced its first interim dividend per share of 22.0 pence (2020: 11.0 pence), an increase of 100% compared to the equivalent payment last year.

Commenting on the results, chief executive John Ions said: "Liontrust has delivered another strong six months of sales and financial performance. Our net inflows of £1bn and above for each of the last three quarters demonstrate the excellence of our investment teams, long-term performance, distribution, communications and power of the brand."

In a statement the Chairman noted Liontrust's second full Assessment of Value Report would be published in December and would include the Architas funds that were acquired last year.