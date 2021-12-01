Liontrust sees AUMA rise 15% in half year

£31.1m profit before tax

clock • 1 min read
Liontrust sees profits rise
Image:

Liontrust sees profits rise

At the end of September Liontrust had experienced a 15% rise in assets under management and advice from the start of the year, with AUMA hitting £35.7bn, according to its latest results.

Inflows for the six months were £2.1bn, an increase of 19% from the same period the previous year.

Sustainable investment and economic advantage make up the lions share of the AUMA at £13.2bn and £10.1bn respectively.

The company said the profit before tax was £31.1m, an increase of 352% from the period in 2020. This took into account acquisitions and "associated restructuring costs" among other elements. The adjusted profit was £43.1m.

Liontrust also announced its first interim dividend per share of 22.0 pence (2020: 11.0 pence), an increase of 100% compared to the equivalent payment last year.

Commenting on the results, chief executive John Ions said: "Liontrust has delivered another strong six months of sales and financial performance. Our net inflows of £1bn and above for each of the last three quarters demonstrate the excellence of our investment teams, long-term performance, distribution, communications and power of the brand."

In a statement the Chairman noted Liontrust's second full Assessment of Value Report would be published in December and would include the Architas funds that were acquired last year.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Investec downgrades Schroders ex-Woodford trust to sell

FCA scraps MiFID research rules on small-caps

More on Unit trusts/OEICs

Former fund manager Neil Woodford
Funds

Link invests more into Woodford stock Mafic

Fund now sits at £124.3m

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 30 November 2021 • 1 min read
Richard Staveley is expected to act as a consultant to Harwood as the trust is wound down
Funds

Gresham House Strategic board sets out two-year managed wind-down of trust after collapse of review

B share scheme ‘fairest’ way to return capital to shareholders

Ellie Duncan
clock 29 November 2021 • 2 min read
BlueBay launches ESG-focused multi-asset credit fund
ESG

BlueBay launches ESG-focused multi-asset credit fund

Managed by Raphael Robelin and Blair Reid

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 23 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2021

26 November 2021 • 5 min read
02

The bull case for uranium

24 November 2021 • 4 min read
03

Invesco unveils physically backed bitcoin ETP

29 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

FCA pours £5m into laptops in bid to ramp up hybrid working

26 November 2021 • 3 min read
05

Gresham House Strategic's NAV overstated since 30 July

24 November 2021 • 2 min read
06

River and Mercantile proposes £180m payout for shareholders after Schroders sale

24 November 2021 • 1 min read
08 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser 360 North 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 