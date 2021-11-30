Link invests more into Woodford stock Mafic

Fund now sits at £124.3m

clock • 1 min read
Former fund manager Neil Woodford
Image:

Former fund manager Neil Woodford

Link Fund Solutions has made a further investment of £360,000 into basalt manufacturer Mafic, despite being in the process of winding up its fund.

In a letter to investors in the LF Equity Income fund, formerly the LF Woodford Equity Income fund, Link managing director Karl Midl said that "as part of its objective of seeking to preserve capital value", it had made a "limited number of follow-on investments" in the last three months.

"We did not anticipate making further investment in Mafic at the time of our previous letter to investors, but we believe that this further investment was in investors' best interests as the company seeks to move to increased production," it added.

Woodford investors remain in limbo until 2022 at earliest

The letter said that Link "anticipated that the sale of all remaining assets will be completed in 2022," but that it was unable to provide a specific date for either the fund's fifth capital distribution or the completion of its winding up, confirming what had been said in August.

"We would like to reassure you that we continue to take all possible steps to act in investors' best interests and to return cash to you at the earliest opportunity, while seeking to maximise value from the sale of those assets," it said.

Link adds to unlisted investment in former Woodford fund

As of last month, the fund's remaining assets are worth £124.3m. As well as Mafic, the fund comprises holdings in Atom Bank, Benevolent AI, Cambridge Innovation Capital, Drayson, Nexeon, Origin, RM2, Rutherford Healthcare and Sabina Estates.

The next update on the fund is expected to be sent either around 15 March or when the fund can commence its fifth capital distribution.

Link adds to unlisted investment in former Woodford fund

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Global Palladium Fund surpasses $100m AUM

Aegon UK multi-assets solutions business reaches £1bn AUM

More on Funds

Hugh Young will be joined by Flavia Cheong
Investment Trusts

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus trust proposes package of reforms to make trust 'more competitive'

Amending investment policy

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 30 November 2021 • 2 min read
UCITS and AIF assets grow in Q3
Industry

Retail investors show 'confidence' in long-term UCITS funds in Q3

H1 marked by “significant” reallocation, says EFAMA

Alex Rolandi
clock 29 November 2021 • 1 min read
Richard Staveley is expected to act as a consultant to Harwood as the trust is wound down
Funds

Gresham House Strategic board sets out two-year managed wind-down of trust after collapse of review

B share scheme ‘fairest’ way to return capital to shareholders

Ellie Duncan
clock 29 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2021

26 November 2021 • 5 min read
02

The bull case for uranium

24 November 2021 • 4 min read
03

Invesco unveils physically backed bitcoin ETP

29 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

FCA pours £5m into laptops in bid to ramp up hybrid working

26 November 2021 • 3 min read
05

Gresham House Strategic's NAV overstated since 30 July

24 November 2021 • 2 min read
06

FCA says Investment Firm Prudential Regime will require individual disclosure

26 November 2021 • 1 min read
08 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser 360 North 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 