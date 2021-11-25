Threadneedle merges UK funds but AoV shows receiving fund still only rated moderate

UK fund is £1.8bn

Threadneedle is merging its UK Select fund and UK fund as the former has “not attracted significant new investment,” according to a letter seen by Investment Week.

The UK Select fund had assets under management of just £37m while the UK fund stands at £1.8bn.

However, the UK fund only has a value score of two stars and a moderate rating, according to Columbia Threadneedle's latest assessment of value report. In fact, five of its seven share classes were actually considered poor for performance value.

In the three years until 24 November, the UK Fund returned 12.7%, while the FTSE All-Share returned 20.9% and the UK All Companies fund returned 26.5%, according to FE Fundinfo.

Vanguard to align Global Balanced portfolio with sustainability criteria

The fund aims to outperform the FTSE All-Share index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges.

The UK fund is somewhat cheaper than the Select fund however, at an average ongoing charge figure of £8.30 per year per £1000 invested, compared to £8.80, the assessment of value report said.

The merger took place on 19 November.

A spokesperson from a Columbia Threadneedle commented: "Following a review of our UK equity fund range, we are merging the Threadneedle UK Select Fund into the Threadneedle UK Fund.

"We believe that the merger of these two similar funds is in the best interest of our clients as this will allow them to benefit from economies of scale."

