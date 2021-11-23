Schroder British Opportunities joins six funds gaining FundCalibre 'Elite' rating

Schroder British Opportunities was the only trust to receive the ‘Elite Radar' rating in the latest series of evaluations.

Juliet Schooling Latter, research director at FundCalibre, highlighted that it was one of the few products to be launched in response to Covid-19.

"The portfolio consists of 30-50 small- and medium-sized public and private businesses requiring fresh injections of equity, with the trust aiming to provide a net asset value total return of 10% per annum," she said of the trust.

Schroder British Opportunities was one of the few UK smaller companies trusts that managed to make it to market, with Tellworth British Recovery & Growth and Sanford DeLand's UK Buffetology Smaller Companies Trust falling by the wayside, althought its £75m launch fell well below its £350m target.

Six funds also gained the ‘Elite' rating, including three which previously were classified as ‘Radar' funds but now qualify for a full rating as they have a three-year track record.

The three previously ‘Radar' funds gaining the rating were the FTF Martin Currie European Unconstrained, Rathbone Greenbank Global Sustainability and TM Crux UK Special Situations funds.

The other three funds were the Allianz China A-Shares, Matthews Asia ex Japan Dividend and Rathbone UK Opportunities funds.

According to Schooling Latter, the Allianz A-Shares fund is run by an "experienced and well-resourced" team, which has been operating in the Chinese A-shares market longer than most of its competitors.

"The managers target sustainable growth businesses at reasonable valuations, and we like the ‘Grassroots' research which gives the team an extra edge in the region," she said.

Regarding the Matthews Asia ex Japan Dividend fund, she highlighted its blend of stocks exhibiting dividend growth with more "stable, established" yielders.

"Whilst many other dividend funds have struggled in the past, this fund has shown why dividends continue to make up a critical part of investors' total returns. The final yield is an outcome of the process, rather than a target," she said.

The Rathbone UK Opportunities fund targets quality growth businesses, with manager Alexandra Jackson looking to take advantage of cheap UK valuations. "Alexandra is an exciting up and coming UK fund manager and has worked on this strategy since its inception in 2014," said Schooling Latter.

Meanwhile, the FTF Martin Currie European Unconstrained fund was highlighted for being run by a manager with a "strong" track record from previous experience running similar funds at BlackRock.

"Manager Zehrid Osmani, who took on the fund in 2018, takes a long-term approach and his belief is that it is important to avoid short-term noise and focus on a 5- to 10-year time horizon," explained Schooling Latter, adding that he has "considerable experience".

The Rathbone Greenbank Global Sustainability fund, which also moved from 'Radar' to 'Rating', excludes industries such as alcohol, animal testing, fossil fuels and weapons.

"Each holding will also have to have at least one positive environmental, social or governance attribute. It comfortably passed the AlphaQuest screen over three years and has been moved from an Elite Radar to an Elite Rating," Schooling Latter said.

TM Crux UK Special Situations invests in UK companies of all sizes, but with more of a focus on medium and smaller companies than many of its peers, according to Schooling Latter.

"It was launched in September 2018 but we have known manager Richard Penny for a long time and believe him to be a very talented stock-picker. This fund has started very strongly."