VanEck's assets under management hit $7bn in Europe

ETF strategies sparked investor interest

Pedro Gonçalves
clock • 1 min read
VanEck's Semiconductor ETF is a European first for the semiconductor sector
Image:

VanEck's Semiconductor ETF is a European first for the semiconductor sector

US investment house VanEck's assets under management have hit $7bn in Europe, pushed higher by its ETF strategy and thematic offering.

Across its exchange-traded funds (ETFs), VanEck has launched a semiconductor ETF and a real estate ETF, which the asset manager claims to have garnered great investor interest. Other drivers include ETFs that track the  hydrogen - or digital assets - and the blockchain industry.

"Inflows are coming from a wide range of different strategies," Martijn Rozemuller, CEO of VanEck Europe, said.

Global ETF assets break $10trn barrier

"The Semiconductor ETF, the first European ETF for the semiconductor sector, is a good example. It has already hit the $500m mark after just six months and is now ca. $800m. However, among the most popular are also recent ETNs on cryptocurrencies such as Solana and TRON," Rozemuller said.

"We were able to launch various thematic ETFs in 2021, with most ahead of the competition. That was certainly critical to success, but it is no reason for complacency. We will use all our energy and creativity to stay on this course and continue to be innovative and flexible," he added.

Investors increasingly shunning active mutual funds for ETFs

The CEO believes ETFs are now part of any investor's standard toolkit, highlighting that the MSCI World index has gained almost 30% in the past 12 months. "The growth in passive investing will continue," Rozemuller said. "Nonetheless, we will continue to advance our strategies for mutuals."

In 2012, VanEck launched its European business with active funds. After launching its first three UCITS ETFs in 2015, VanEck has expanded its offering with thematic products. In total, VanEck currently offers 28 ETFs, five ETNs (exchange-traded notes) and four mutual funds to investors in Europe.

Related Topics

Pedro Gonçalves
Author spotlight

Pedro Gonçalves

View profile
More from Pedro Gonçalves

Gresham House bolsters sustainable investment team with two hires

HSBC AM unveils sustainable fixed income ETF

More on ETFs

David Hutchins, portfolio manager of multi-asset solutions at AllianceBernstein
Funds

Amundi adds to ESG ETF range with China and EM ex-China equities ETFs

Partnered with AllianceBernstein for launch

Ellie Duncan
clock 22 November 2021 • 1 min read
ETFs see "solid" inflows across the board
ETFs

ESG 'gains further momentum' in October, attracting majority of total ETF inflows

A “very strong” month for risk assets, according to Lyxor ETF

Alex Rolandi
clock 18 November 2021 • 1 min read
Global X ETFs targets tech themes
ETFs

Global X unveils seven thematic ETFs for European investors

Funds target technology trends

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 18 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company Awards 2021

19 November 2021 • 3 min read
02

Janus Henderson CEO to retire next year

18 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

interactive investor places Buffettology and Crux funds under formal review

16 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

JP Morgan sues Tesla for $162m over 'flagrant breach' of contract

16 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: Quantamental investing - The best of both worlds?

16 November 2021 • 3 min read
06

Bambos Hambi to retire at the end of the year

15 November 2021 • 1 min read
23 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equities Market Briefing-November

Register now
Trustpilot

 