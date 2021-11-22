VanEck's assets under management hit $7bn in Europe

Across its exchange-traded funds (ETFs), VanEck has launched a semiconductor ETF and a real estate ETF, which the asset manager claims to have garnered great investor interest. Other drivers include ETFs that track the hydrogen - or digital assets - and the blockchain industry.

"Inflows are coming from a wide range of different strategies," Martijn Rozemuller, CEO of VanEck Europe, said.

"The Semiconductor ETF, the first European ETF for the semiconductor sector, is a good example. It has already hit the $500m mark after just six months and is now ca. $800m. However, among the most popular are also recent ETNs on cryptocurrencies such as Solana and TRON," Rozemuller said.

"We were able to launch various thematic ETFs in 2021, with most ahead of the competition. That was certainly critical to success, but it is no reason for complacency. We will use all our energy and creativity to stay on this course and continue to be innovative and flexible," he added.

The CEO believes ETFs are now part of any investor's standard toolkit, highlighting that the MSCI World index has gained almost 30% in the past 12 months. "The growth in passive investing will continue," Rozemuller said. "Nonetheless, we will continue to advance our strategies for mutuals."

In 2012, VanEck launched its European business with active funds. After launching its first three UCITS ETFs in 2015, VanEck has expanded its offering with thematic products. In total, VanEck currently offers 28 ETFs, five ETNs (exchange-traded notes) and four mutual funds to investors in Europe.