Edison Group: Fundsmith Emerging Market trust 'well placed' to face challenges

Concentrated portfolio paying off

The approach of Fundsmith Emerging Market trust (FEET) is starting to pay off and its portfolio “appears well placed” for upcoming challenges and opportunities, according to a new analyst note from Edison Group.

The £1.4bn trust, which is run by Michael O'Brien, has made a "number of changes in emphasis" which are playing to its benefit, the note said.

The trust is currently trading at a 9.7% discount and has been trading at a discount since about mid 2019, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies (AIC).

Last year the trust increased its portfolio concentration, changing the investment policy to allow a holding of 25-40 stocks instead of 35-55 stocks.

Edison highlighted the reduced number of holdings, 37 according to the latest factsheet, saying it "allows the managers to focus on the highest conviction stocks, while managing risk prudently".

Michael Lindsell: Tech and energy boom has hurt portfolio returns

The research group also approved of the higher weighting in technology and healthcare, which stood at 14.9% and 9.3% respectively at the end of October.

The trust has returned 14.5% in the year to 17 November compared to 22.2% for the Investment Trust Global Emerging Markets sector and 7.7% for the MSCI Emerging Markets index, according to FE fundinfo.

Since its inception in July 2014 it has significantly underperformed the index and sector. The trust returned 44.9% while the index returned 83.9% and the sector returned 54.9%.

Edison Group said overall, emerging market performance has been a "mixed bag" with "big divergences between countries".

However, the trust's performance has recently benefitted from an overweight to India and an underweight to China, which made up 45% and 6% respectively at the end of October.

The analysts also noted FEET's approach to ESG "continues to differentiate the trust from peers".

"The majority of the businesses FEET owns are brand owners that value their long-term responsibilities. This makes them more conscious about their ESG responsibilities than more cyclical businesses, which FEET typically shuns," the note said.

Fundsmith founding partner Simon Godwin retires

In October the manager exited its holding of Lojas Renner, a Brazilian department store, on the back of concerns over the slow recovery in the nation and need for significant capital expenditure. It also exited a Turkish retail company, BIM, due to increasing concerns over the outlook for the economy.

In its latest factsheet the manager said: "We began buying a new position for the fund, the name of which will be revealed when we have accumulated our desired weighting."

Lojas Renner made up 0.9% of the portfolio at the end of June while BIM made up 1.2%, according to the half year report.

