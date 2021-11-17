Gresham House bolsters sustainable investment team with two hires

Gresham House has appointed Jonathan Walker and Rosie French to its sustainable investment team
Gresham House has appointed Jonathan Walker and Rosie French to its sustainable investment team, as the specialist alternative asset manager aims to embed practices across the business and culture in line with the Sustainable Investment Framework.

Walker has six years' industry experience and prior to joining Gresham House worked at Morgan Stanley, most recently as a research analyst within the sustainability research team. His areas of focus included cross-sector sustainability research and European sustainable finance regulation, as well as working closely with the firm's institutional clients on incorporating ESG into their investment processes. He is a CFA charter holder.

French also has six years' experience in the industry and joins from Aberdeen Standard Investments where she was an ESG Analyst for the European Equities team. She was responsible for leading the team's ESG analysis, corporate engagement activities and the integration of ESG into investment processes. She also co-managed an ethical investment fund and is a CFA charter holder.

Gresham's Bachmann: 'We cannot keep investing in the same things and expect a different outcome'

Rebecca Craddock-Taylor, director of sustainable investment at Gresham House, said: "I am delighted that Jonathan and Rosie have joined our team and it's exciting to see it grow from strength to strength. Sustainable investment and ESG are front of minds for investors, businesses and our clients and strategically, we are focused on building our growing reputation as an industry-leading investment manager in this area.

"Our team is instrumental in ensuring that sustainable investment processes and frameworks are being implemented across the wide range of investment areas as well as our operations and most importantly, our culture as a business. We are committed to working with the highest quality talent and Rosie and Jonathan bring a wealth of experience in sustainable investment and ESG analysis."

Gresham House launched its first sustainable investment report in 2021, as well as establishing the group's sustainable investing committee, chaired by Craddock-Taylor. The committee focuses on sharing best practice between different divisions, whilst also working as a unit to drive sustainability related deliverables applicable to all divisions.

 

 

