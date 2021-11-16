The Glasgow Climate Pact: A guide for business

As the dust begins to settle after COP26, work must now begin towards interpreting and putting into practice what was agreed by 196 countries around the world in Glasgow on Saturday night.

The key final decision texts on the UNFCCC website include a raft of new commitments and legal language aimed at pushing for more investment, resources, and ambition in support of efforts to drive down emissions, boost economies and support countries tackle the worsening impacts of climate change. The finishing touches were also given to the Paris Agreement 'rulebook', which means for the first time the historic treaty can be implemented in full, six years after it was first brokered.

As was noted by the UK's COP26 Presidency, these agreements are far from perfect and will certainly not satisfy the demands of every nation, campaigner or business, but that was always the likely result of a process that aims to achieve consensus through complex, multilateral negotiations.

Nor does the final outcome put the world anywhere close to a pathway that could limit global average temperature rise to 1.5C by the end of the century, and thereby avoid the very worst climate scenarios. Indeed, for that global emissions must be cut in half by 2030, yet as it stands they are on course to rise 13.7 per cent by that date, according to the UN.

But what the Glasgow Climate Pact and the completion of the Paris Agreement rulebook do offer is a slim hope that climate action can be drastically accelerated over the current decade, and for policymakers, businesses, and investors the pathway to safer climate future is undoubtedly clearer than it was two weeks ago.

The final texts agreed on Saturday are at times dense with UN jargon and protracted legalese, but they hold within them many crucial takeaways for businesses - here is a guide to the most important of them:

More ambition: 2030 goals, net zero, and 1.5C

If it wasn't already clear enough, the Glasgow Climate Pact further reinforces the idea that the attempt to limiting warming to 1.5C should be the world's "lodestar", as COP26 President Alok Sharma put it on Saturday. The text sets out in no uncertain terms the huge gulf in impacts between a 1.5C and 2C of warming.

So, in order to stand a chance of keeping "1.5 alive", it states that "rapid, deep and sustained" reductions in carbon emissions are needed, and crucially it quantifies those reductions, putting on the record that emissions need to fall 45 per cent by 2030 relative to 2010 levels, before then achieving net zero around mid-century, "as well as deep reductions in other greenhouse gases". As such, the document stresses that the world needs to deliver "accelerated action in this critical decade".

But it also notes "with serious concern" that current national climate plans are seriously underpowered, and will at present lead to emissions actually rising by 13.7 per cent. Arguably the most important win of the Glasgow Climate Pact is, therefore, its "request" for countries to "revisit and strengthen" their national climate plans by the end of next year in order to drive alignment with the Paris Agreement goals. Previously, we might not have seen more ambitious national climate plans for another four years, which would have likely all but obliterated the chances of keeping 1.5C alive. The text also "decides to establish a work programme to urgently scale up mitigation ambition and implementation in this critical decade".

Of course, as with the Paris Agreement the Pact offers no legal obligation for countries to deliver those enhanced decarbonisation policies and plans in 2022, and the addition - sorely fought over by emerging economies during the fraught talks last week - of the phrase "taking into account different national circumstances" may offer some wriggle room for those steadfast in their objection to greater ambition. Australia, for example, has already put out a statement this week stressing that its 2030 target is "fixed" and highlighting how it has a near-unique position as an industrialised economy with huge extractive industries and fossil fuel exports.

But the Australian government also faces an election next year and public shaming over climate inaction is an increasingly powerful tool. Nations which fail to come up with the goods in 2022 will have some explaining to do, both to their own citizens and the global political and business community.

The same goes for businesses. If the next decade is "critical", then the focus of all companies should now be firmly on action towards robust 2030 goals that align them with 1.5C. Anything less than that risks not just undermining the chances of 1.5C and the Glasgow Climate Pact, but public shaming and accusations of 'greenwash'.

That process of regularly having to communicate and crank up ambition will continue, too, with countries having agreed 'common time frames' that require fresh climate plans for 2035 to be delivered in 2025, and for 2040 climate plans to be set out in 2030 "and so forth every five years thereafter". Ever-increasing ambition is now, more firmly than ever, baked into the global climate policy regime.

Coal and fossil fuels: An increasingly risky investment bet

The most contentious elements of what became the Glasgow Climate Pact were references to coal and fossil fuel subsidies, which led to the late drama in the Summit as the language on unabated coal power was watered down from "phase-out" to "phase down". A further caveat was also added calling for "targeted support to the poorest and most vulnerable in line with national circumstances" when pushing for a reduction in unabated coal power and the phase-out of "inefficient" fossil fuel subsidies.

But regardless of the precise language used and how it is interpreted in different countries, it is - remarkably - the very first time that coal and fossil fuels have been directly and explicitly mentioned in a UNFCCC climate decision. With almost 200 countries agreeing that support for fossil fuels needs to be curtailed, investors are surely now more unlikely than ever to see the attraction of throwing their money behind coal, gas, and oil. Interesting coal shares have reportedly slipped in the wake of the agreement, while carbon prices have jumped.

The pact also features a push for Parties "to consider further actions to reduce by 2030 non-carbon dioxide greenhouse gas emissions, including methane", piling on further pressure on oil and gas companies to tackle leaks and flaring, and perhaps even agricultural firms to deal with their methane impact. Scores of countries have also independently pledged to cut methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

Bolstered by efforts at the sidelines of the Summit which saw scores of countries commit to ending overseas fossil fuel financing next year, and to setting an end-date for coal power in the next two decades, the momentum is undeniably moving away from the fossil fuel era towards a greener, cleaner energy future.

Estimates suggest that as a result of the near-40 countries which have so far backed the pledge to end overseas fossil fuel financing next year, more than $24bn of financing could switch next year from fossil fuel to clean energy, offering a huge boost for the green economy.

If richer nations can come up with financial support packages for emerging economies to wean them off fossil fuels - as the coal agreement with South Africa announced at the Summit perhaps signposts - then there is hope that the clean energy transition can start to rapidly accelerate in the 2020s.

Adaptation, resilience, loss and damage

One of the growing frustrations - which reared its head once again Glasgow - has been the way the strong emphasis on mitigation of climate change - i.e. efforts to cut emissions - can tend to result in far less attention and funding being paid towards adapting to the climate impacts that are already happening. Most countries around the world, even the most advanced economies, are poorly prepared for the worsening impacts of a warming planet and volatile weather patterns, and creaking infrastructure and livelihoods are paying the price.

COP26 delivered some progress towards tackling this imbalance, driven in large part by climate vulnerable countries which are increasingly bearing the brunt of global warming. A fresh two-year process dubbed the Glasgow-Sharm el-Sheikh Work Programme has been established with immediate effect to come up with a global goal on adaptation backed by common tools and data. Scientists at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have also been asked to assess adaptation needs worldwide with their conclusions to be presented next year. Meanwhile, countries have also been 'requested' to come back next year with more detailed national climate adaptation plans, in addition to their decarbonisation plans.

But perhaps most importantly, for the first time in the UN process, richer, developed countries are "urged" to "at least double" their collective provision of climate finance for adaptation to developing countries by 2025, compared to 2019 levels. It forms part of a push for "achieving a balance between mitigation and adaptation" in the climate finance provided by richer nations, which has typically overwhelmingly favoured mitigation while putting little money aside for adaptation.

It also directly calls on multilateral development banks, other financial institutions, and the private sector to work to mobilise greater financial resources towards helping countries achieving their national climate plans "particularly for adaptation".

On Loss and Damage from climate impacts, too - previously something of a taboo subject at UN climate talks - there has been some progress, albeit not as strong as many climate vulnerable counties wanted. The Pact commits countries to a "dialogue" to "discuss the arrangements for the funding of activities to avert, minimise and address loss and damage associated with the adverse impacts of climate change".

In short, what the Glasgow Climate Pact signals, perhaps more than ever, is the start of a growing push for ensuring investment is not simply focused on low carbon technologies, but is extended to more resilient buildings, infrastructure, and warning systems, as well as rebuilding efforts. That is, after all, the new climate reality the world now faces.

Nature and biodiversity

As many businesses and green groups have noted, compared to previous UN agreements, the Glasgow Climate Pact puts far greater emphasis on the link between the nature and climate crises, while also stressing the role that the former can have in helping to combat the latter.

The Glasgow Climate Pact explicitly "emphasises the importance of protecting, conserving and restoring nature and ecosystems to achieve the Paris Agreement temperature goal, including through forests and other terrestrial and marine ecosystems acting as sinks and reservoirs of greenhouse gases and by protecting biodiversity, while ensuring social and environmental safeguards".

The wording here paves the way for more emphasis on nature-based climate solutions in national climate plans, such as afforestation, regenerative farming, and restoration of peatland, mangroves and ocean ecosystems, for example. And with the second part of the COP15 UN biodiversity summit just around the corner in early 2022 - which could deliver a Paris Agreement-style treaty for nature - the thrust behind this agenda is only set to accelerate.

Civil society and climate justice

Crucially, the Pact recognises the potential impact on indigenous peoples, human rights, and 'climate justice' from actions taken to address climate change, while underscoring the growing importance of businesses and investors considering how their climate strategies might affect different societies and cultures.

Moreover, the text goes further in "recognising the important role of indigenous peoples, local communities and civil society, including youth and children, in addressing and responding to climate change", and highlighting "the urgent need for multilevel and cooperative action". Stipulations on indigenous peoples are also included in the final agreement on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement governing carbon markets.

These references not only acknowledge the role of business in driving climate action, but also stresses the need for companies to work together with wider society and communities to deliver a just transition.

Increasingly, companies face pressure to not just cut emissions in their supply chains, invest in nature restoration projects, or transition towards greener technologies and services, but also consider how these efforts can actively benefit, rather than harm, local communities. That climate justice is firmly rooted in a global climate agreement will only enhance the reputational risks for businesses which fail to live up to these principles face.

Article 6: Carbon markets and offsetting rules

After years of protracted negotiations that have failed to deliver a conclusion - most obviously in Madrid two years' ago, when COP25 talks on carbon markets ended in stalemate - Article 6, one of the key outstanding elements of the Paris Agreement rulebook, has finally been completed.

It is a highly technical and complex agreement, which governs how countries should trade carbon credits from mitigation and sequestration projects, when and whether the emissions they reduce can count towards national climate efforts, and if so which nation's. It is, therefore, a crucial segment of the treaty for the private sector, as it essentially sets out carbon market ground rules. It is now up to individual governments to set out their own national strategic plans for how to use Article 6 to boost their climate investments.

The agreement on Saturday has essentially paved the way for the establishment of two systems under Article 6, with the UNFCCC tasked with working on implementing the new crediting system and supervisory body. The first system governs trade of carbon credits between countries, and while there is no requirement for a 'share of proceeds' from this system to help fund adaptation in developing nations, the text does encourage proceeds from carbon markets such as auction or tax revenues to be used as voluntary contributions to the global Adaptation Fund.

The second, separate, centralised system for issuing offsets, meanwhile, includes a specific requirement for five per cent of proceeds to go towards the Adaptation Fund. Once national systems for authorisations are set up, voluntary markets will also be able to offer credits under Article 6 rules with 'corresponding adjustments' to avoid 'double-counting' of CO2 reductions.

A big bone of contention had been whether countries should be allowed to carry over carbon credits from the previous scheme set up under the Kyoto Protocol. The credibility of many of these Kyoto offset projects have been called into question, and so there had been a push to ensure as few as possible count towards countries' climate plans going forwards.

However, the final agreement does allow some carry over from projects since 2013, in total potentially amounting to around 120 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, which is likely to be taken forward and counted towards nations' mitigation efforts, but only within the 2030s.

Debates have also long raged about the risk of 'double-counting' that would potentially allow two countries to both register carbon reductions as part of their national efforts from a single project, thereby overstating the global level of emissions reductions achieved. A compromise was reached in Glasgow, however, that means a country which generates a carbon credit must decide whether to have it count towards their own emissions reductions, or to sell it to another nation.

The final rules may not be 100 per cent water-tight in ensuring environmental integrity of carbon markets, but they nevertheless deliver a "clear path to get private capital flowing to developing countries", according to vice president for global climate at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), Kelley Kizzier.

She said the agreement "provides the rules necessary for a robust, transparent and accountable carbon market to promote more and faster climate ambition and create a further avenue for finance flows from developed to developing countries".

The Glasgow Climate Pact and finalisation of the Paris Agreement rules are a clear step forward that promises to accelerate financial flows away from fossil fuels and towards the green economy worldwide. The onus now is on the private sector and civil society picking up the baton from this Pact, and putting the pressure on governments to ensure promised commitments are delivered and gaps are filled in during 2022 and the remainder of the "critical decade" ahead.