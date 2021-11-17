Cohen & Steers names Jeffrey Palma head of multi-asset solutions

Palma, who will also assume the position of senior vice president, joins from State Street Global Advisors, where he was a managing director and head of public investments for SSGA's outsourced CIO platform, overseeing teams responsible for investment strategy, portfolio construction, manager research, tactical market positioning and portfolio implementation.

Prior to that, Palma was the head of tactical asset allocation for GE Pension Trust, portfolio manager for GE Institutional Strategic Investment fund, and chief market strategist at GE Asset Management when it was acquired by SSGA in 2016. Before joining GE in 2012, he was the head of global equity strategy at UBS Investment Bank. At UBS, he was responsible for the firm's regional and sector allocation view on global equities, and served as a member of its macro strategy board.

Cohen & Steers names Joseph Harvey as successor to CEO

In his new role, Palma will report to CIO Jon Cheigh.

"We know that investors are challenged in the current environment to deliver on the right combination of income, total return and volatility. We are continuing to invest in our multi-asset capabilities to be the adviser of choice within real assets and alternative income and help our clients optimise portfolios," Cheigh said.

As inflation continues to move higher, we see a growing need to advise investors on their real asset allocations across the listed and private markets. Jeff is a highly effective investor and capital allocator and will be instrumental in further developing our multi-asset capabilities," he added.

The multi-asset solutions team, led by Palma, will include teams led by Vince Childers, head of real assets multi-strategy, Doug Bond, head of closed-end funds, and John Muth, macro strategist.