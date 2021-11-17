Oversubscribed Life Science REIT IPO raises £350m

£1 per share

James Baxter-Derrington
2 min read
The trust had originally targeted a £300m raise
Life Science REIT has successfully completed its IPO, raising gross proceeds of £350m, becoming the first London-listed real estate investment trust focused on UK life science properties.

New ordinary shares were issued at £1 each and the company has made an application for 350m shares to be admitted to AIM.

It is expected the dealings will commence in the shares on 19 November, under the tickers LABS.

The company received applications exceeding the maximum £350m size of the issue and, as a result, a scaling-back exercise has been undertaken.

Investors in Life Science REIT will have exposure to a diversified portfolio of properties across the UK, with particular focus on the "Golden Triangle" of Oxford, Cambridge and London's St Pancras, which are typically leased or intended to be leased to tenants operating in the life sciences sector, including wet and dry laboratories, offices and co-working space, manufacturing and testing facilities, and data centres.

Life Science REIT is targeting a net asset value total return in excess of 10% per annum and an initial dividend yield of 4% per annum, with the intention to grow to 5% per annum in the "early years", it said.

Chair of Life Science REIT Claire Boyle said: "We are delighted to see such strong support from a broad range of institutional and retail investors for the issue, the proceeds of which will enable the company to begin investing in an extensive pipeline of projects.

"We welcome all of our new shareholders and look forward to updating them on the deployment of the IPO proceeds."

Simon Farnsworth, managing director of Ironstone Asset Management, investment adviser to the trust, added: "This is the largest London listed UK REIT IPO since 2016 with its success underlining the significant opportunity we have identified in the UK life science property sector, which is not currently represented by a specialist business on the public markets.

"We will now act swiftly to advance the pipeline of income-producing opportunities and exciting development opportunities currently under exclusivity or in advanced negotiations. We look forward to updating the market in due course."

