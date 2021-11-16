Quilter Cheviot names new head of small-cap strategy

Chohan, who has been at Quilter Cheviot for five years, having previously analysed global retail and travel and leisure stocks, will also chair its AIM strategy committee.

In her new role as head of small-cap strategy, Chohan will be supported by Richard Mitchell, who is taking on the role of lead portfolio manager, responsible for portfolio implementation across the strategy. She will also be supported by the equity research team.

Nick Holmes, managing director, investment management at Quilter Cheviot, said: "Amisha has a wealth of experience in analysing companies in the small-cap space and her promotion will help enhance our discretionary small-cap offering, which has a solid track record of investing in high-quality businesses in the UK AIM market."

Quilter Cheviot revealed that the small-cap strategy will, for the first time, be available for referrals from accountants and lawyers, in addition to financial advisers.

Chohan added: "I'm delighted to take the reins of Quilter Cheviot's successful small-cap strategy, which since 2017 has offered clients the opportunity to pass on more wealth to loved ones in a tax-efficient way while investing in smaller businesses with potentially exciting growth prospects.

"I look forward to speaking to company management and identifying leaders in the small-cap space, in collaboration with our extensive in-house equity analysts, for inclusion in the strategy."

