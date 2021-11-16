Atlantic House hires portfolio manager from Merian Global Investors

Greenwood, who previously ran the Merian Systematic Positive Skew fund, will co-manage some of the firm's mandates, as well as providing extra support on Atlantic House's range of funds, including the Atlantic House Total Return and Defined Returns portfolios. He will report to chief investment officer Tom May.

May said: "We are delighted Mark has joined us, we believe his background in risk management as well as inflation and fixed income derivatives will add additional strength and complementary skills to our team."

Prior to Greenwood's four-and-a-half years at Merian, which ceased following the firm's merger with Jupiter Asset Management last year, he spent ten years as a trader on the inflation desks of Barclays and NatWest. Before this, he ran the inflation desk at Rand Merchant bank in South Africa, prior to relocating to the UK in 2004.

Tony Stenning, CEO of Atlantic House Investments, said: "We have been steadily growing the AHI business over the past 18 months and have been strategically adding resources to ensure we maintain and improve the investment solutions we offer.

"We are therefore delighted to welcome Mark to the investment team and are confident his wealth of experience in risk management and derivative investments will be a huge asset to the business."

Atlantic House, which was founded in 2012 with a focus on derivatives investing, currently has £1.9bn of assets under management across its fund range, mandates and bespoke investment solutions.