Abrdn 'in discussions' to buy interactive investor

According to reports, if it were to go ahead, the deal would be worth £1.5bn.

Earlier in the year, the UK-based fund supermarket which is second only to Hargreaves Lansdown by size in the UK, was reported to be considering a London flotation at a valuation of up to £2bn.

In a statement today (8 November), the FTSE 100 asset manager said: "The company notes recent media speculation and confirms that it is currently in discussions with J.C. Flowers & Co regarding a potential acquisition of Interactive Investor.

"There can be no certainty that these discussions will result in a transaction and a further announcement by the company will be made as and when appropriate."

In August this year, Abrdn acquired AI-driven wealth management solution business Exo Investing.

Interactive investor has also made a number of acquisitions in recent years, including the £40m purchase of Alliance Trust Saving's adviser and D2C platform business in 2019.