GHS strategic review collapses following clash with shareholders

Trust will enter run-down

Lauren Mason
clock • 3 min read
GHS’s board have conceded that the run-down of the company is “like to be approved"
Image:

GHS’s board have conceded that the run-down of the company is “like to be approved"

Shareholders accounting for almost half of the Gresham House Strategic (GHS) investment trust’s total share capital have called for an immediate return of cash and the realisation of its portfolio, following a controversial strategic review last month.

On 11 October, it was announced that the £466m trust decided to part ways with Gresham House Asset Management (GHAM) and instead appointed Harwood Capital as its investment manager, which would lead to the trust changing its name to Rockwood Strategic.

Gresham House plc (GHE) called the review "inadequate", given only they had been offered liquidity to realise their full investment at NAV. Instead, the company argued that all shareholders should have been offered that option.

GHS hit back one day later, saying the proposal was "not in the best interest of all shareholders" and that the review was undertaken not to provide liquidity, but to appoint Harwood Capital as the new investment manager.

Chair of Gresham House Strategic trust David Potter to leave firm

However, GHE has today (5 November) told the board it has obtained "irrevocable undertakings from shareholders" to vote in favour of immediately returning the cash on the trust's balance sheet and realising its assets over a two-year period.

Given that, when considered alongside GHE's total shareholding, these undertakings account for 46.8% of the trust's issued share capital, GHS's board have conceded that the run-down of the company is "like to be approved and the conclusion of the strategic review cannot be fully implemented".

As such, GHS has agreed with GHE to delay its proposed EGM until "no later than 26 November", so it can include further resolutions regarding the trust's change in investment policy, as well as a mechanism to return capital in a "cost-effective and tax-efficient manner, which treats all shareholders equally".

Given that Harwood's appointment as investment manager was unconditional, they will be the ones to manage the trust's run-off. Harwood has proposed to waive its entitlement to management and performance fees during the process for up to 24 months, providing there is no early termination of its investment management agreement.

The fact the trust will now be starting to return its capital to shareholders has also meant chair of GHS Helen Sinclair has resigned, meaning Charles Berry will become interim chair. This will remain the case until Simon Pyper, who was originally nominated by GHE, is appointed director of the trust. The change is set to take place "as soon as practicable". Once Pyper joins the board, he will take over as interim chair.

Richard Staveley leaves Gresham House and steps down from GHS trust

Ken Lever, senior independent director of GHS, said: "I would like to thank Helen Sinclair on behalf of the board for her service to the company and leadership over the last six months and look forward to welcoming Simon Pyper to the board.

"The independent directors are disappointed that as a result of the irrevocable undertakings obtained by Gresham House in support of the resolutions to place the company into run-off, shareholders will not have the opportunity of a continuing investment in GHS.

"However, the board believes that the agreement reached with GHE is in the best interests of shareholders as a whole in these circumstances."

Anthony Townsend, chair of GHE, added: "With shareholders representing 47% of the total issued share capital supporting an immediate return of cash and realisation of the company's portfolio, it is clear that the conclusion of the strategic review was not supported by all shareholders.  

"We seek good governance in all our activities, and treating all shareholders equally is part of that. Both GHS and GHE are committed to resolving these issues as soon as possible so a satisfactory outcome can be achieved."

Related Topics

Lauren Mason
Author spotlight

Lauren Mason

View profile
More from Lauren Mason

FCA has never rejected a fund launch application since inception

Industry reaction: US Federal Reserve's tapering decision 'non event'

More on Investment Trusts

UK government set to seed ThomasLloyd trust up to £25m
Investment Trusts

UK government set to seed ThomasLloyd renewable energy trust focusing on emerging Asian economies

Trust seeks to raise up to $340m for IPO

Alex Rolandi
clock 04 November 2021 • 4 min read
UBS MSCI UK IMI SRI ETF and Montanaro European Income fund join
ETFs

interactive investor adds two equity funds to ACE 40 ethical list

Company also listed best and worst performing funds

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 03 November 2021 • 3 min read
Matt Currie, investment director at Seneca Partners
Investment Trusts

Seneca Growth Capital VCT launches new £10m B share offer

Since launch the VCT has made 16 investments

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 01 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Apiramy Jeyarajah: 'We need to change the way we measure success'

01 November 2021 • 4 min read
02

Wells Fargo AM becomes Allspring Global Investment as CEO retires

02 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

Major asset managers disclose interim net zero targets as COP26 gets under way

01 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

Industry Voice: Quality investing - How to outperform growth and value long term

02 November 2021 • 4 min read
05

Industry Voice: From meat-based to plant-based

01 November 2021 • 4 min read
06

Unite gives FCA deadline for union recognition

03 November 2021 • 2 min read
10 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 