GHS strategic review collapses following clash with shareholders

On 11 October, it was announced that the £466m trust decided to part ways with Gresham House Asset Management (GHAM) and instead appointed Harwood Capital as its investment manager, which would lead to the trust changing its name to Rockwood Strategic.

Gresham House plc (GHE) called the review "inadequate", given only they had been offered liquidity to realise their full investment at NAV. Instead, the company argued that all shareholders should have been offered that option.

GHS hit back one day later, saying the proposal was "not in the best interest of all shareholders" and that the review was undertaken not to provide liquidity, but to appoint Harwood Capital as the new investment manager.

However, GHE has today (5 November) told the board it has obtained "irrevocable undertakings from shareholders" to vote in favour of immediately returning the cash on the trust's balance sheet and realising its assets over a two-year period.

Given that, when considered alongside GHE's total shareholding, these undertakings account for 46.8% of the trust's issued share capital, GHS's board have conceded that the run-down of the company is "like to be approved and the conclusion of the strategic review cannot be fully implemented".

As such, GHS has agreed with GHE to delay its proposed EGM until "no later than 26 November", so it can include further resolutions regarding the trust's change in investment policy, as well as a mechanism to return capital in a "cost-effective and tax-efficient manner, which treats all shareholders equally".

Given that Harwood's appointment as investment manager was unconditional, they will be the ones to manage the trust's run-off. Harwood has proposed to waive its entitlement to management and performance fees during the process for up to 24 months, providing there is no early termination of its investment management agreement.

The fact the trust will now be starting to return its capital to shareholders has also meant chair of GHS Helen Sinclair has resigned, meaning Charles Berry will become interim chair. This will remain the case until Simon Pyper, who was originally nominated by GHE, is appointed director of the trust. The change is set to take place "as soon as practicable". Once Pyper joins the board, he will take over as interim chair.

Ken Lever, senior independent director of GHS, said: "I would like to thank Helen Sinclair on behalf of the board for her service to the company and leadership over the last six months and look forward to welcoming Simon Pyper to the board.

"The independent directors are disappointed that as a result of the irrevocable undertakings obtained by Gresham House in support of the resolutions to place the company into run-off, shareholders will not have the opportunity of a continuing investment in GHS.

"However, the board believes that the agreement reached with GHE is in the best interests of shareholders as a whole in these circumstances."

Anthony Townsend, chair of GHE, added: "With shareholders representing 47% of the total issued share capital supporting an immediate return of cash and realisation of the company's portfolio, it is clear that the conclusion of the strategic review was not supported by all shareholders.

"We seek good governance in all our activities, and treating all shareholders equally is part of that. Both GHS and GHE are committed to resolving these issues as soon as possible so a satisfactory outcome can be achieved."