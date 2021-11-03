Industry reacts to SDR discussion paper: 'Investors have been crying for trustworthy green standards'

This comes following today's (3 November) publication of a discussion paper by the FCA, on the sustainability labelling of investment products to make it easier for investors to "put Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters at the heart of their investment decisions". On the third day of the climate conference in Glasgow, the regulator invited views on potential criteria to classify and label investment products, and said it was minded to introduce specific rules for advisers.

FCA publishes discussion paper on SDR and calls for feedback

"Any momentum behind consistent corporate reporting to feed downstream disclosure is very welcome," said Laura Houet, a financial services partner with law firm CMS.

"It is also encouraging to see that the FCA is looking to map their proposed disclosures against those we are already familiar with through the EU's SFDR (Sustainable Finance Disclosure Requirements). Although this will not entirely remove the need for asset managers to comply with both regimes it should make for a more efficient process," Houet added.

Becky O'Connor, head of pensions and savings at interactive investor, added that "normal investors who want to do their bit have been crying out for a trustworthy, official label and set of standards" that will give them assurance an investment is genuinely green rather than greenwash.

"Without universally established definitions, investors won't feel they can always trust something that comes with a green label to be truly planet-saving," she said. "Ratings systems exist and are useful but they often produce conflicting results, which just leads to further confusion.

"For example, some sustainable funds that are truly making a positive impact might not score very well according to some measures; while others with holdings that could even include fossil fuels might come out with a higher sustainability rating. This can be seriously off-putting for some investors, who might reasonably expect a fund with ‘sustainable' in the title to exclude fossil fuels companies altogether," she added.

The rules will mean the environmental impact of every investment product will need to be set out, and any sustainability claims made will need to be justified.

"The FCA is taking on a massive challenge here, but one which will have big rewards for investors if it can crack the nut of making ESG investing simple. Greenwashing and confusion could seriously undermine the credibility of ESG funds and the investment industry more generally, so it's imperative to address these issues," Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said.

FCA updates ESG strategy and says adviser rules on the way

"The approach to ESG investing takes many forms too, with some funds simply tilting away from the worst ESG offenders, others entirely excluding them, and some funds actually seeking out companies having a positive impact on environmental and social issues."

He added: "Investors themselves may prioritise different ESG issues and take a hard or soft line on whether to invest in companies that are heading in the right direction, but not there yet. A successful labelling and disclosure plan will result in investors being able to pick funds that tick their own ethical boxes, without taking up too much of their time.2

The regulator will develop proposals on this "in due course", working with the UK Government to build on existing rules, but confirmed that advisers should take sustainability matters into account in their investment advice and understand investors' preferences on sustainability to ensure their advice is suitable.

interactive investor's O'Connor hopes the discussion around tighter standards will make ESG investing easier. "For those who really want to make sure their money is going to help the environment, the current guidance to go and ‘do your own research' is deflating," she said.

"There is way too much onus on individuals to make their own decision about whether an investment is green enough for them, which can be very difficult if you don't have the time or the knowledge to understand the underlying holdings of a particular product.

Khalaf added: "The funds industry already produces prospectuses and factsheets, in theory for consumer consumption, but they are difficult to find and generally unrewarding if you do unearth them, without a degree in jargon behind you. The FCA's plan to simplify ESG investing for consumers is a fantastic opportunity to get things right early doors, and who knows, perhaps even lead other fund disclosure documents into the twenty first century."

Michaela Walker, head of Financial Services, Eversheds Sutherland, said: "These are ambitious plans that will put the UK ahead of other jurisdictions in terms of the breadth and scope of the disclosures that will be required. The Roadmap (published a few weeks ago) was very high level, but it is clear that a lot of thinking has gone on behind the scenes.

"We particularly welcome the fact that the FCA has decided to publish a Discussion Paper at this stage, which recognises the challenges that firms will face in implementing the proposals and is seeking industry views before publishing more detailed plans. It is evident that the FCA has grasped some of the key challenges that firms face: the need for information to flow down the value chain, starting with companies in the real economy and filtering into the financial sector, as well as the need to reconcile the different initiatives on disclosure that firms are having to deal with."

The deadline for comments on the discussion paper is 7 January 2022.