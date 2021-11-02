Foresight Group appoints Ross Driver to senior management team on solar fund

Driver brings experience in renewable energy and infrastructure investment across the EMEA region and US.

The sustainable real assets and private equity investment manager said that Driver will be based in London, where he will be focused on the Foresight Solar fund (FSFL) as part of its senior management team.

Driver previously worked in the infrastructure teams at InfraRed Capital Partners, John Laing and KPMG.

He subsequently has experience in renewable energy and infrastructure investment across the EMEA region and US.

Ricardo Piñeiro, partner at Foresight, said: "His extensive knowledge and experience will be a valuable asset as we continue to build out FSFL's solar and battery storage international portfolio."

Driver added that he is "looking forward to contributing to the continued success and growth of the business in the sustainable energy and infrastructure markets".