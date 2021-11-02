Robeco strengthens sustainable multi-asset solutions team with Colin Graham

Team currently manages approximately €15bn in assets globally

Pedro Gonçalves
clock • 1 min read
Colin Graham has been named head of multi asset strategies and co-head of sustainable multi asset solutions at Robeco
Image:

Colin Graham has been named head of multi asset strategies and co-head of sustainable multi asset solutions at Robeco

Robeco has hired Eastspring Investments' former CIO of multi-asset solutions Colin Graham as head of multi-asset strategies and co-head of sustainable multi-asset solutions.

Graham brings a 25-year-plus track record of investment performance, team leadership and innovation in Global, European and Asian multi asset solutions to the newly-created role.

Most recently he was chief investment officer, multi asset solutions at Eastspring Investments (part of Prudential). Prior to this, he was CIO, multi asset solutions at BNP Paribas Asset Management in London, and managing director, co-head of global multi asset strategies at BlackRock.

Robeco appoints new chief executive officer

Remmert Koekkoek, head of sustainable multi-asset solutions at Robeco, said: "We're very pleased to welcome a seasoned investment professional like Colin to our team. His extensive international experience and proven track record will undoubtedly bring our sustainable multi asset team to the next level. I am confident that with the expansion of the team and Colin joining, we can continue to provide our clients with sustainable investment solutions that meet their objectives."

This appointment further bolsters the sustainable multi asset solutions team, which is expanding to 15 dedicated investment professionals. The team provides wholesale and institutional clients with bespoke outcome-oriented solutions, both in an asset-only and asset-liability matching context.

Robeco announces interim targets in path to net zero

Graham added: "I am delighted to join Robeco. It is a company that I have admired for their long-standing and genuine commitment to sustainability and future-oriented solutions. Clients are increasingly looking beyond traditional risk and return metrics; they want their capital to be sustainably deployed and to have a positive and measurable impact on the environment and wider society. We have a compelling offering and I'm delighted to be joining Robeco to contribute to its growth."

The sustainable multi-asset solutions team currently manages approximately €15bn in assets globally, including multi-asset funds, discretionary multi asset solutions, and bespoke liability and cash flow-driven fixed income solutions.

Related Topics

Pedro Gonçalves
Author spotlight

Pedro Gonçalves

View profile
More from Pedro Gonçalves

CFA Institute releases first global ESG disclosure standards

'Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forest and Land Use': Over 100 nations promise to reverse forest loss by 2030

More on People moves

Ludovic Labal of Phileas Asset Management
Equities

Phileas AM takes over management of Eric Sturdza Investment's flagship Europe equity fund

Lofoten Asset Management stepping back after 11 years

Alex Rolandi
clock 01 November 2021 • 1 min read
Christine Chow
People moves

HSBC AM finds head of stewardship and engagement at EOS Federated Hermes

Christine Chow

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 29 October 2021 • 1 min read
Jim Whittington and Lacy Huebel of Dimensional
People moves

Dimensional appoints new responsible investment heads

Jim Whittington will replace Joe Chi who retires at end of year

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 28 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Activist hedge fund Third Point calls for break up of Shell after taking $750m stake in energy giant

28 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

The Big Interview: Blue Whale's Stephen Yiu brings fresh eyes to UK stockmarket

26 October 2021 • 5 min read
03

Ten key takeaways from the Autumn Budget 2021

27 October 2021 • 10 min read
04

Autumn Budget 2021: Chancellor to cut business rates by £7bn

27 October 2021 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice: Sustainable investing - the defining decades

28 October 2021 • 8 min read
06

T. Rowe Price acquires Oak Hill Advisors

28 October 2021 • 2 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 