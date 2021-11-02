Robeco strengthens sustainable multi-asset solutions team with Colin Graham

Colin Graham has been named head of multi asset strategies and co-head of sustainable multi asset solutions at Robeco

Graham brings a 25-year-plus track record of investment performance, team leadership and innovation in Global, European and Asian multi asset solutions to the newly-created role.

Most recently he was chief investment officer, multi asset solutions at Eastspring Investments (part of Prudential). Prior to this, he was CIO, multi asset solutions at BNP Paribas Asset Management in London, and managing director, co-head of global multi asset strategies at BlackRock.

Robeco appoints new chief executive officer

Remmert Koekkoek, head of sustainable multi-asset solutions at Robeco, said: "We're very pleased to welcome a seasoned investment professional like Colin to our team. His extensive international experience and proven track record will undoubtedly bring our sustainable multi asset team to the next level. I am confident that with the expansion of the team and Colin joining, we can continue to provide our clients with sustainable investment solutions that meet their objectives."

This appointment further bolsters the sustainable multi asset solutions team, which is expanding to 15 dedicated investment professionals. The team provides wholesale and institutional clients with bespoke outcome-oriented solutions, both in an asset-only and asset-liability matching context.

Robeco announces interim targets in path to net zero

Graham added: "I am delighted to join Robeco. It is a company that I have admired for their long-standing and genuine commitment to sustainability and future-oriented solutions. Clients are increasingly looking beyond traditional risk and return metrics; they want their capital to be sustainably deployed and to have a positive and measurable impact on the environment and wider society. We have a compelling offering and I'm delighted to be joining Robeco to contribute to its growth."

The sustainable multi-asset solutions team currently manages approximately €15bn in assets globally, including multi-asset funds, discretionary multi asset solutions, and bespoke liability and cash flow-driven fixed income solutions.