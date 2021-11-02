Natural Capital Investment Alliance pledges to mobilise $10bn of private capital

The announcement comes as COP26 discusses how action on forests and land use can contribute to keeping the 1.5°C temperature goal in sight, support sustainable livelihoods and meet shared promises on adaptation and finance.

NCIA aims to accelerate the development of Natural Capital as a mainstream investment theme and to engage the global $120trn investment management industry to mobilise this private capital efficiently and effectively for Natural Capital opportunities.

Alliance members are also focusing on businesses that emphasise circularity as a key component of alleviating pressure on forestry, biodiversity and ecosystems. NCIA members have set out their future plans and already raised or deployed $1.1bn.

The NCIA was created by the Prince of Wales under his Sustainable Markets Initiative in January this year, and announced at the One Planet Summit on Biodiversity.

"The interdependence between human health and planetary health has never been clearer. But time is fast running out. As we urgently seek to rescue the situation, we must look to invest in Natural Capital as the engine of our economy," the Prince of Wales said.

"I created the Natural Capital Investment Alliance as part of my Sustainable Markets Initiative to help us arrive at a common language on Natural Capital investment and make it mainstream. It is vital that we put money to work in the right way and improve the flow of capital," he added.

The NCIA also revealed 12 new members: 12Tree; ASN Impact Investors; the International business of Federated Hermes; Fidelity International; Fondaction; Foresight; Impax Asset Management; Kilter Rural; Posaidon Capital; Sail Ventures; Schroders; and SLM Partners.

Dame Elizabeth Corley, chair-designate of Schroders, said: "Schroders is very pleased to announce today that it is joining the Alliance as part of His Royal Highness' Sustainable Markets Initiative. This Alliance demonstrates the commitment of the investment industry to play a major role in forging a pathway towards a mainstream market for natural capital. As an industry, we now need to find entirely new ways of mobilising capital, innovating how we deploy money towards outcomes that benefit the climate, biodiversity and communities around the world.

"As NCIA members, we will be working to help drive this shift in the financial system, which is critical to scale finance for the activities that can ultimately build towards a just, nature-positive economy."

Hubert Keller, senior managing partner of Lombard Odier Group, added: "Lombard Odier is proud to be a founding member of this important Alliance, inspired by His Royal Highness' vision. We are delighted that 12 more asset managers are joining the founders to contribute to mobilising capital at a scale commensurate with the opportunity and challenges.

"Today, some of the most convincing opportunities for growth and returns come from a transition to a more sustainable economic model that both harnesses and preserves nature. At Lombard Odier, we continue to develop solutions that allow mainstream investors to position capital across asset classes to benefit from this largely untapped investment opportunity."