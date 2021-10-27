Autumn Budget 2021: Chancellor to cut business rates by £7bn

Sunak said there should be limits to what government must do

The Autumn Budget introduced reforms to business rates, including more frequent revaluations every three years from 2023, relief for those adopting solar panels and a 12-month rate holiday on property improvements.

Sunak said: "First, we will make the business rates system fairer and timelier with more frequent revaluations every three years. The new revaluation cycle will be delivered from 2023."

He also announced that a green investment relief will be introduced to encourage businesses to adopt green technologies such as solar panels.

"We're introducing a new investment relief to encourage businesses to adopt green technologies like solar panels. And I'm announcing today that we'll accept the CBI and the British Retail Consortium's recommendation to introduce a new 'business rates improvement relief'".

"From 2023, every single business will be able to make property improvements - and, for 12 months, pay no extra business rates."

The Chancellor has announced companies in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors will be given a 50% discount on business rates. Pubs, music venues, cinemas, restaurants, hotels, theatres and gyms are all eligible. Overall, it's a tax cut worth £1.78bn.

"I'm announcing today, for one year, a new 50% business rates discount for businesses in the retail, hospitality, and leisure sectors."

The reduction in the surcharge on bank profits has been confirmed, with Sunak announcing it will drop from 8% to 3%. But combined with other tax rises, this still means bank's overall corporation tax will increase from 27% to 28%. Meanwhile, the £1m annual investment allowance will be extended to March 2023, instead of ending in December.