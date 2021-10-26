TIME Investments names Victoria Barber as head of strategic partnerships

Joins from LGT Vestra

TIME Investments has appointed Victoria Barber as head of strategic partnerships, in charge of establishing new distribution channels for the asset manager's products and supporting the growth of the business.

Barber joins TIME Investments from LGT Vestra where she was business development director, UK and European distribution, having previously spent over four years with Octopus Investments, where she focused on developing and maintaining strategic relationships with financial advice networks, wealth managers and professional bodies.

Nigel Ashfield, managing director of TIME, said: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Victoria to the TIME Investments team. Her strong background and expertise are crucial to our success as we continue to build our relationships with our wealth management partners and pursue our growth ambitions."

TIME Investments launches hybrid property income and growth fund

TIME specialises in asset-backed and income producing funds across real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy and lending.

In her new role, Barber will be responsible for TIME's relationships with its strategic partners, establishing new distribution channels for its products, supporting the growth of the business and helping to add value to advisers and their clients.

Barber added: "TIME has built a very strong reputation amongst the adviser community for its expertise and consistent products. Its funds provide a degree of certainty when it comes to income generation, are more relevant than ever, presenting an exciting opportunity for advisers and their clients."

