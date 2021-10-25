Urban Logistics REIT plans move to main market

To ‘grow and diversify’ shareholder register and asset base

clock • 2 min read
Urban Logistics REIT plans to list on the main market of the London Stock Exchange
Image:

Urban Logistics REIT plans to list on the main market of the London Stock Exchange

Urban Logistics REIT plans to list on the main market of the London Stock Exchange after it reported 99.4% occupancy across its portfolio of 91 logistics properties and rent collection of more than 99% for the half year ended 30 September 2021.

The REIT, which invests in UK-based logistics properties, with a focus on "last mile logistics", said that its directors believe that the market capitalisation of the company now justifies a move to the premium segment of the main market.

It is expected to provide further details on its plans for admission in due course, but said that the board believes that listing on the main market will support the REIT's growth.

Responsible Housing REIT announces intention to float

Chief executive Richard Moffitt said: "Following the successful deployment of the considerable capital raised to date as an AIM company, we have created a major portfolio of 91 last mile assets, secured at an attractive blended NIY entry valuation.

"After continued dialogue with shareholders, the board believes that a main market listing is the most effective platform to further grow and diversify the shareholder register and the asset base. We look forward to further updating shareholders on our plans shortly."

In its half-year trading update, Urban Logistics REIT reported completing 15 new lease events across the portfolio, totalling 813,939 square feet, generating an uplift of £1.6m in contracted rent.

It said that £50m of further investments are in "advanced stages of contractual progress" and are expected to be completed in the near term, while a new pipeline of more than £400m of logistics properties have been identified by the REIT.

Supermarket Income REIT raises £200m

Moffitt added: "The logistics real estate sector continues to enjoy very positive market conditions in recent months with an ongoing supply and demand imbalance for suitable properties. We remain highly focused on our last mile, or last touch, strategy, where we have built a market leading position.

"Last mile logistics assets play a crucial role in the supply chains of our tenants demonstrated by our occupancy figures of 99.4%.

"Our activity in this sector is underpinned by a focus on acquiring high quality, well located assets let to robust counterparties as demonstrated by our recent rent collection figures, in excess of 99% for the past half year."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Ellie Duncan

View profile
More from Ellie Duncan

Junior Gold fund to change name as it increases allocation to silver miners

Carmignac hires economist from AXA IM to focus on eurozone

More on Investment Trusts

SIHL board accused of lack of independence
Investment Trusts

AVI: SIHL board's 'lack of independence has hurt shareholders'

Anil Thadani accused of "disingenuous" comments

Alex Rolandi
clock 25 October 2021 • 3 min read
Investment trust to focus on solar panels
Investment Trusts

Solar powered investment trust with all female board eyes £150m IPO

Aims to close IPO at end of November

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 25 October 2021 • 1 min read
Angelos Damaskos, CEO of Sector Investment Managers
Specialist

Junior Gold fund to change name as it increases allocation to silver miners

Name to reflect shift to new ACD

Ellie Duncan
clock 25 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Fool me twice: The lessons we are yet to learn in the 100 years since Weimar hyperinflation

22 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor sets out regulatory roadmap to tackle greenwashing

19 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

Gresham House Strategic hits back against incumbent asset manager

20 October 2021 • 3 min read
04

Scottish Investment trust proposes merger with JPMorgan trust

20 October 2021 • 2 min read
05

Top ten takeaways from Greening Finance: A roadmap to sustainable investing

19 October 2021 • 7 min read
06

State Street disavows claims of asset management sale - reports

22 October 2021 • 1 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 