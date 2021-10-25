Urban Logistics REIT plans move to main market

Urban Logistics REIT plans to list on the main market of the London Stock Exchange

The REIT, which invests in UK-based logistics properties, with a focus on "last mile logistics", said that its directors believe that the market capitalisation of the company now justifies a move to the premium segment of the main market.

It is expected to provide further details on its plans for admission in due course, but said that the board believes that listing on the main market will support the REIT's growth.

Chief executive Richard Moffitt said: "Following the successful deployment of the considerable capital raised to date as an AIM company, we have created a major portfolio of 91 last mile assets, secured at an attractive blended NIY entry valuation.

"After continued dialogue with shareholders, the board believes that a main market listing is the most effective platform to further grow and diversify the shareholder register and the asset base. We look forward to further updating shareholders on our plans shortly."

In its half-year trading update, Urban Logistics REIT reported completing 15 new lease events across the portfolio, totalling 813,939 square feet, generating an uplift of £1.6m in contracted rent.

It said that £50m of further investments are in "advanced stages of contractual progress" and are expected to be completed in the near term, while a new pipeline of more than £400m of logistics properties have been identified by the REIT.

Moffitt added: "The logistics real estate sector continues to enjoy very positive market conditions in recent months with an ongoing supply and demand imbalance for suitable properties. We remain highly focused on our last mile, or last touch, strategy, where we have built a market leading position.

"Last mile logistics assets play a crucial role in the supply chains of our tenants demonstrated by our occupancy figures of 99.4%.

"Our activity in this sector is underpinned by a focus on acquiring high quality, well located assets let to robust counterparties as demonstrated by our recent rent collection figures, in excess of 99% for the past half year."